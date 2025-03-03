One person killed Sunday in Lakemoor shooting; person of interest in custody

A person of interest believed involved in a shooting death Sunday in Lakemoor is in custody, the Lakemoor chief of police said in a news release Sunday evening.

Police were called about 1:23 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Rand Road (Route 120) for a report of shots fired, Chief David Anderson said.

Officers found the victim, whom police did not identify, in the street. He was taken by a Wauconda Fire Protection District ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he later died, according to the release.

There is no immediate threat to the public for further violence from the incident, according to the release.

The victim’s identity will not be provided until next of kin is notified, according to the release, and the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is assisting Lakemoor in its investigation.