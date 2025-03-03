Lakemoor man charged in fatal shooting of his son, court records say

A Lakemoor man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his son, McHenry County court records show.

James R. Piezonka, 64 is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, both Class X felonies, as well as aggravated domestic battery felon in the possession or use of a weapon, according to the criminal information filed in McHenry County court.

The court records say Piezonka “knowing” discharged a weapon five times at his “son and roommate” Ryan Piezonka.

According to the criminal complaint and police, at 1:23 p.m. Sunday, Piezonka shot his son five times in the torso and left arm, causing his death. The complaint also said that the alleged shooter has a past felony conviction, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

Police were called to the 100 block of Rand Road for a report of shots fired, Lakemoor Police Chief David Anderson said.

Authorities said they found the victim in the street. He was taken by a Wauconda Fire Protection District ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he later died, according to the release. Piezonka, held in the McHenry County jail, is due to make his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

Check back for updates. This story has been updated to reflect Piezonka now charged with first-degree murder.