93-unit apartment complex plan near Crystal Lake Metra station aims for new city approval

A rendering shows the proposed 93-unit apartment complex at 551 Congress Parkway, Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake )

Developers returned to get city approval once again for a 93-unit apartment complex within walking distance of the Pingree Road Metra station in Crystal Lake.

The plan was previously approved in 2022, but the approval has since expired after a two-year limit, Crystal Lake City Planner Elizabeth Maxwell said. The Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission gave a positive recommendation to the plan Wednesday. The City Council is set to give a final vote on the plan Dec. 17.

The apartment complex, located at 551 Congress Parkway, consists of three buildings with three stories each featuring 21 one-bedroom units and 72 two-bedroom units. Amenities include a grassy community area with a gazebo and benches, a dog park and a recreation area. An on-site parking lot with 199 parking spaces would be accessed via a single driveway on Exchange Drive.

The plan is the same as the 2022 proposal, with some design changes to the architecture. City staff recommends dark trim to make windows and doors “pop” from the white siding, Maxwell said.

“We’re happy with the changes that they made, and we do think this is a nicer-looking product, more modern, and I think it fits with the style of buildings that are being approved right now,” she said.

Commissioners expressed concerns with market saturation, especially with multiple projects that the city has approved in recent years, including 200 units at the Immanuel Lutheran Church property and 260 units at Water’s Edge.

“I certainly don’t have a problem with apartments. I do have a problem, though, with empty apartments,” Commissioner Scott Smith said.

Developer Ram Prashantha and his attorney Tom Burney said a high demand for apartments is expected to remain. They expect that the property will be popular with the location being by the train station, hospitals and schools.

Developers also are looking to create age-restricted housing of 24 units nearby, but an official proposal has not been submitted.

This rendering shows a site plan of the proposed 93-unit apartment complex at 551 Congress Parkway in Crystal Lake. (photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

If the 93-unit complex is approved by the City Council, developers could start construction as early as March. Prashantha estimates rental rates would be $1,400 to $1,500 for one-bedroom units and $2,200 to $2,400 for two-bedroom units.

The development’s density plans for 14 units per acre, five units over the city code’s maximum. A traffic study estimates a 0.7% increase in traffic volume at the Exchange Drive and Congress Parkway intersection, according to city documents.

The plan calls for a walkway to the Metra station connected to one of the buildings. Commissioners requested walkways to be made for the other two buildings.

“You’ve got to help your residents get to that sidewalk safely,” Commissioner Jeff Greenman said.

Commissioners also suggested changing the building’s mostly white color palette to look more residential. Greenman said the stark white building resembles a dormitory.

“I think it’s a winner,” he said. “But I’m really not comfortable with the color.”