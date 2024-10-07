Senior housing proposed in Crystal Lake near Fresh Thyme Market

Developers are looking to create an age-restricted apartment building in the business area of Crystal Lake off Congress Parkway. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Developers are looking to create an age-restricted apartment building in the business area of Crystal Lake off Congress Parkway.

The conceptual plan calls for three-story, 24-unit building with seven one-bedroom apartments and 17 two-bedroom units for residents ages 55 and older. Developers approached the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday with the plan. No vote was taken, and it is unknown when developers will appear for formal approval.

A deli was planned to be built on the 2-acre property at the southwest corner of Congress Parkway and Exchange Drive, Crystal Lake City Planner Elizabeth Maxwell said.

The land is zoned as general commercial and surrounded by properties zoned for office, manufacturing and commercial use. Nearby at 551 Congress Parkway, the land was approved to be be rezoned to multifamily residential in 2022 for a 93-unit apartment development but the plans fell through and the rezoning expired, Maxwell said.

Developers plan to rent the independent-living apartments at market rate with estimates starting at $1,700 for one-bedroom units and $2,000 for two-bedroom units that range from 746 to 1,035 square feet. Despite being market rate, developer John Konsor aims to have rental prices 10% lower than others in the area. Each unit has a balcony and the building would include a community gathering space and a fitness center, he said.

“Our 24 units will obviously make a drop in the bucket, but even that it is something that will help seniors find more affordable, modern, convenient and quiet places to live in a new building,” Konsor said.

The plan asks for city approval on variations including density, lot size and parking spaces because of the small-sized property. The proposed 41 parking spaces are 10 below the city standards and a density of 12 units per acre is three units above the standard. Commissioners were favorable of the project but would like developers to get creative to meet city standards without asking for so many variations.

“At this point, the things that you’re going to need in terms of variations, in terms of what you’re presenting to us, I’m going to struggle with,” commissioner Jeff Greenman said. “If you were presenting this in a preliminary to me tonight, I would not vote to accept it. I would vote to deny it.”

Commissioner Natasha Teetsov said she would like to see the property to look “more like a neighborhood” with outdoor gathering spaces and hidden parking from the street.