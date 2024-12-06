Boys soccer: 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Crystal Lake South’s Nick Prus battles Prairie Ridge’s Chase Santucci, right, during a match at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake this season. Both Prus and Santucci earned first-team honors on the 2024 Northwest Herald Boys Soccer All-Area team. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

First Team

Prairie Ridge's Henry Knoll

Henry Knoll, Prairie Ridge, F, sr.

Knoll’s dominant senior season helped the Wolves to a historic season and earned him the Northwest Herald’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year honor. He finished with 25 goals and eight assists to get Prairie Ridge back to the state finals for the first time since 1999, where the Wolves finished third in Class 2A. Knoll moved up to first team and also garnered All-Fox Valley Conference accolades.

Richmond-Burton's Nick Kyes

Nick Kyes, Richmond-Burton, F, so.

Kyes’ inaugural high school season was one to remember. He led the Kishwaukee River Conference with 43 goals and added 16 assists to help the Rockets win their first sectional title since 2019. Kyes earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional honors as well as All-KRC accolades.

Crystal Lake South's Nick Prus

Nick Prus, Crystal Lake South, M, sr.

Prus was a major force in the middle of the pitch and a key leader for the Gators who returned from last season’s Class 2A state champion team. He scored 16 goals and had seven assists to earn IHSSCA All-Atate and All-FVC honors. Prus returned to the first team for a second straight season.

Huntley's Mason Leslie

Mason Leslie, Huntley, M, sr.

Leslie made a jump in his senior season to help the Red Raiders contend for a FVC crown. He was one of the most dominant midfielders in the area with seven goals and four assists. Leslie joined Prus in earning IHSSCA All-State and All-FVC honors and moved up to first team from honorable mention last year.

Richmond-Burton's Joe Kyes

Joe Kyes, Richmond-Burton, M, sr.

A two-year captain who helped the Rockets achieve postseason success, Joe Kyes provided consistent leadership on and off the pitch. He scored 28 goals and had 18 assists, earning IHSSCA All-State accolades as well as the KRC Field Player of the Year award. Joe Kyes makes his inaugural appearance on the All-Area team.

Prairie Ridge's Chase Santucci

Chase Santucci, Prairie Ridge, M, sr.

Santucci controlled the middle of the pitch and really hit his stride toward the second half of the season to help the Wolves reach state. He scored five goals and had six assists, contributing critical goals in Prairie Ridge’s FVC championship and postseason push. Santucci earned IHSSCA All-Sectional honorable mention and All-FVC.

Harvard's Miguel Mercado

Miguel Mercado, Harvard, M, sr.

One of the top scoring threats in the KRC, Mercado elevated his game to another level and led the Hornets to continued success. He scored 10 goals and tallied five assists, contributing to another KRC championship and regional title for Harvard. Mercado earned All-KRC honors and moved up to first team.

Huntley's Aidan Herrera

Aidan Herrera, Huntley, D, sr.

Herrera provided a major defensive boost for the Red Raiders, becoming one of the top defenders in the FVC. He scored three goals, all three of which were game-winners in FVC action. Herrera helped Huntley limit opponents to .96 goals per match and he earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC accolades.

Crystal Lake Central's Alvaro Manzano

Alvaro Manzano, Crystal Lake Central, D, sr.

Manzano elevated his game to another level and brought the Tigers along the way. He scored two goals and led a Central backline that held opponents to 1.1 goals per match, good enough for the Tigers to win their first regional title since 2018. Manzano earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors.

Crystal Lake South's Pierce Johnson

Pierce Johnson, Crystal Lake South, D, jr.

Johnson continued his rise of becoming one of the top defenders in the area with another strong season. He led a Gators defense that had 10 shutouts in 21 matches and added a goal and three assists. Johnson’s versatility around the pitch earned him IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC accolades for a second straight season.

Jacobs' Maksym Kharchenko (Belo, Debra)

Maksym Kharchenko, Jacobs, GK, sr.

Kharchenko became one of the top goalkeepers in the area and helped keep the Golden Eagles in many matches with impressive saves. He finished the season with eight shutouts and had a goals against average of 1.5. Kharchenko garnered IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors.

Second Team

Mason McIntyre, Crystal Lake Central, F, sr.

Charles Terriquez, Hampshire, F, sr.

Jackson Carey, Hampshire, M, sr.

Jacob McCarthy, Marengo, M, sr.

Cole Waddell, Cary-Grove, M, sr.

Marko Stojich, McHenry, M, sr.

Stefan Stojich, Marian Central, M, so.

Diego Flores, Dundee-Crown, D, sr.

Seth Matson, Prairie Ridge, D, sr.

Yahel Garcia, McHenry, D, sr.

Jeremiah Reynolds, Huntley, sr.

Honorable Mention

Anthony Cutrona, Marian Central, F, jr.

Nathan Gray, Crystal Lake Central, F, so.

Lucas Rubio, Woodstock, F, sr.

Jesus Aquino, Harvard, M, jr.

Henry Bonnet, Marian Central, M, sr.

Gideon Burleson, Crystal Lake Central, M, sr.

Diego Hernandez, Woodstock, M, sr.

Jakob Idle, Woodstock North, M, sr.

Sam Kirk, Prairie Ridge, M, sr.

Samuel Knych, Burlington Central, M, jr.

Jack Meyer, Richmond-Burton, M, sr.

Diego Ramirez, Harvard, M, sr.

Noah Rosborough, Burlington Central, M, jr.

William Salgado, Harvard, M, sr.

Saul Santana, Woodstock North, M, fr.

Eric Valdez, Harvard, M, sr.

Esteban Varela, Jacobs, M, sr.

Aidan Albert, Richmond-Burton, D, sr.

Blake Bowers, Johnsburg, D, sr.

Andrew Deegan, Jacobs, D, sr.

Christopher Fragante, Marian Central, D, sr.

Nicholas Giesinger, Marian Central, D, sr.

Noah Gomez, Huntley, D, jr.

Avery Gonzalez, Harvard, D, sr.

Isaac Ludwig, Hampshire, D, sr.

Cole Morrison, Woodstock North, D, jr.

Diego Paguada, Crystal Lake South, D, sr.

Jacob Schug, Marian Central, D, so.

Jackson Thomas, Woodstock, D, sr.

Anthony Bellino, Crystal Lake Central, GK, sr.

Piotr Chmielowski, Richmond-Burton, GK, sr.

Noah Dunteman, Crystal Lake South, GK, so.

Dustin Emmert, Marian Central, GK, fr.

Ricardo Flores, Harvard, GK, sr.

Diego Landeros, Woodstock, GK, sr.