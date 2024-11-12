McHenry County-area boys soccer players earn 2024 IHSSCA honors

Crystal Lake South’s Nick Prus, center, battles Prairie Ridge’s Anthony Castro, right, and Chase Santucci, left, in a match this season in Crystal Lake. Prus earned All-State honors for the first time from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association for his season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

A number of McHenry County-area boys soccer players earned honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association after impressive seasons this fall.

The organization awarded Crystal Lake South’s Nick Prus and Huntley’s Mason Leslie with IHSSCA All-State honors. This is both players’ first time being recognized by the IHSSCA.

Cary-Grove won Sectional 6′s Sportsmanship Cup.

Burlington Central’s Noah Rosborough, CG’s Cole Waddell, Crystal Lake Central’s Alvaro Manzano, Crystal Lake South’s Pierce Johnson, Dundee-Crown’s Diego Flores, Hampshire’s Jackson Carey and Charles Terriquez, Huntley’s Aidan Herrera, Jacobs’ Maksym Kharchenko, McHenry’s Marko Stojich, Prairie Ridge’s Brandon Matei and Marian Central’s Stefan Stojich each earned All-Sectional honors in Section 6

Richmond-Burton’s Nick Kyes and Jack Meyer took home All-Sectional accolades in Section 9.

BC’s Samuel Knych, the Trojans’ Evan Frangiamore, the Tigers’ Gideon Burleson, the Gators’ Noah Dunteman and Kaleb Nunnally, the Chargers’ Mauricio Ruiz, the Red Raiders’ Max Bauer, the Golden Eagles’ Esteban Varela, the Warriors’ Yahel Garcia, the Wolves’ Chase Santucci and the Hurricanes’ Dustin Emmert were each named All-Sectional in Section 6.

BC’s Owen Carlson, CG’s Ryan Boutwell, CLC’s Kyler Kruse, South’s Patryk Pocica, Hampshire’s Carey, Huntley’s Tylar Caddick, Jacobs’ Colin Phan, McHenry’s Leo Marak, PR’s Carter Fredrikson and Marian’s Henry Bonnet earned All-Sectional All-Academic in Section 6.

RB’s Joe Kyes took home the same honors in Section 9.

The Rockets’ Holden Wiegel, the Trojans’ Landon Nawracaj, the Tigers’ Mason McIntyre, the Gators’ Diego Paguada, the Chargers’ Edwin Gonzalez, the Whip-Purs’ Isaac Ludwig, the Red Raiders’ Devin Concha, the Golden Eagles’ Alex Garza, the Wolves’ Josh Marineau Prairie Ridge and the Hurricanes’ Christopher Fragante were each named All-Sectional Sportsmanship selections in Section 6.

RB’s earned All-Sectional Sportsmanship in Section 9.