Richmond dad charged in son’s overdose death now accused of interfering with witness testimony

Eric Ullrich, left, and Cara Ullrich have both been arrested in connection to a 14-year-old boy's death in Richmond. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A Richmond father held in the McHenry County jail since February in connection with his 14-year-old son’s fatal fentanyl and xylazine overdose is now accused of trying to deter a witness from “truthfully” testifying.

Eric Ullrich, 52, was charged Tuesday with communicating with a witness, a Class 3 felony, according to the criminal complaint in McHenry County court.

Ullrich is accused of intentionally deterring “any party or witness from testifying freely, fully and truthfully,” according to the complaint. The action allegedly occurred at 8:20 p.m. Nov. 24, according to the complaint.

Ullrich appeared Tuesday in a pretrial hearing on the new charge, where Judge Kevin Costello signed an order saying that should Ullrich be released pending his trial, he is to have no contact with Cara Ullrich, the child’s mom also charged in his death, as well as a juvenile relative and two others. Little else was shared in court, including what the alleged witness communication was, to whom it was made or how.

Eric Ullrich’s defense attorney Nicholas Feda and Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre declined to provide any details.

Eric and Cara Ullrich, 46, of Round Lake Beach, each are being held in the county jail in connection with their son Trent Ullrich’s death on Jan. 3. They both are charged with first-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, Class X felonies, which could land them in prison for the rest of their lives if convicted. Each also is charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life or health of a minor. Eric Ullrich also is charged with obstructing justice, according to documents filed in McHenry County court.

At 10:50 a.m. Jan. 3, the Richmond Township Fire Protection District was called to Eric Ullrich’s home for a report of a person experiencing “difficulty breathing,” officials have said.

Trent was pronounced dead in Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital’s emergency room later that day. Police found heroin, fentanyl and cocaine throughout the house owned by Eric Ullrich, authorities said.

As paramedics worked to save her son’s life, Cara Ullrich hid in a bathtub until she was found, police said. The couple is divorced; however, Eric Ullrich allowed his ex-wife to stay at the house, according to earlier reports.

The McHenry County coroner determined that Trent died from the effects of fentanyl and xylazine, a dangerous animal tranquilizer that authorities said began showing up in McHenry County overdose deaths in 2020.

That day, Eric Ullrich told police that he was not aware of his son doing drugs, authorities have said. The night before the child died, Cara Ullrich bought two bags of fentanyl and heroin and brought it to her ex-husband’s house, prosecutors have said during previous hearings.

Cara and Eric Ullrich argued that night because Cara Ullrich said she could not find her drugs, and she noticed that her son was in his bed and unresponsive, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said a small bag containing a grayish powdery substance was found on the floor next to the child’s bed.

An Antioch man also was charged in connection with the child’s death. Jose Limas, 69, is accused of selling the fatal doses of fentanyl and xylazine to Cara Ullrich. He is charged with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony. If convicted, he could spend up to 30 years in prison. Limas has been in custody at the jail since his arrest in July.

Eric Ullrich is due in court Thursday and is set to go to trial Jan. 6. Cara Ullrich is due in court for status Jan. 15, and Limas is due back in court Jan. 8, court record show.