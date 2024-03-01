Murder charges filed against parents of teen who overdosed on fentanyl and xylazine near Richmond

Eric Ullrich, left, and Cara Ullrich have both been arrested in connection to a 14-year-old boy's death in Richmond. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The parents of a Richmond-area teen who fatally overdosed on fentanyl and xylazine are now charged with first-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, according to McHenry County jail records.

Eric Ullrich, 51, and Cara Ullrich, 45, still each face charges of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life or health of a minor, filed after their son Trent Ullrich, 14, died on Jan. 3. Eric Ullrich was taken back into custody in McHenry County jail Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on the new charges, the jail log shows.

Cara Ullrich was sentenced last week to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for violating probation on an unrelated 2021 case where she is accused of slashing the stomach of a relative with a knife. She remains in the McHenry County Jail, according to county records.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond Township Fire Protection District was called at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 3 to the home in the 9600 block of Hillandale Lane for the report of a person experiencing “difficulty breathing.” Trent Ullrich was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital’s emergency room later that day. Police found fentanyl and cocaine throughout the house owned by Eric Ullrich, authorities said.

As paramedics worked to save her son’s life, Cara Ullrich hid in a bathtub then fled the house before police arrested her on outstanding warrants. A 13-year-old child also was in the home at the time, according to officials records. The McHenry County coroner determined that Trent Ullrich died from the effects of fentanyl and xylazine, a dangerous, non-opioid animal tranquilizer that began showing up in McHenry County overdose deaths in 2020.

Eric Ullrich is due in rights court on the new charges Friday.