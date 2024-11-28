Richmond-Burton wrestling tops Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Richmond-Burton goes 2-0: At the Crystal Lake South Double Dual, the Rockets earned wins over Prairie Ridge 54-25 and Crystal Lake South 61-12.

Lelan Nelson (106 pounds), Kristian Gersch (113), Max Martin (157), Dylan Falasca (165), Blake Livdahl (175) and Shane Falasca (215) won by fall against Prairie Ridge. Winning by pin against Crystal Lake South were Adam Glauser (120), Clayton Madula (126), Dalton Youngs (150), Martin (157), Falasca (165) and Breckin Campbell (190).

Boys basketball

Barrington 67, Johnsburg 49: At Johnsburg’s Thanksgiving Tournament, Josh Kaunas had 15 points and three 3s for the Skyhawks (1-1) in a loss to the Broncos. Jayce Schmitt added eight points.

Oregon 66, Marengo 46: At the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament, Jett Lesiak scored 17 points for the Indians in a loss to the Hawks. Ollie Nichols and Sam Vandello tossed in eight points apiece.

Girls basketball

Fremd 60, Cary-Grove 38: At Cary, Ellie Mjaanes scored 13 points and Malaina Kurth added 12 in the Trojans’ (4-1) first loss of the season.

South Elgin 64, McHenry 39: At McHenry, Avery Stinger had 17 points and Gaby Grasser scored 11 for the Warriors (0-4) in a loss to the Storm.