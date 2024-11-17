Developers get closer to Prairie Grove approval for 200+ homes in ‘modern living’ subdivision

A digital rendering made by Lennar of townhomes proposed to be built at the northeast corner of Route 31 and Ames Road in Prairie Grove. (Photo provided by village of Prairie Grove)

Construction of more than 200 single-family homes and townhomes in Prairie Grove became more likely Tuesday after the Village Board unanimously approved four ordinances related to the project.

Developer Lennar Corp. is looking to transform almost 80 acres of undeveloped land into a subdivision with 112 single-family homes and 112 townhomes at the northeast corner of Route 31 and Ames Road, to be called Walnut Hollow – an addition that could increase the population of Prairie Grove, which the Census estimated had fewer than 2,000 residents last year, by more than 10%.

The proposed project also consists of a park with a playground, a trail system and about 8 acres of preserved woodlands.

All village trustees approved the following ordinances during a board meeting Tuesday: a development agreement, an annexation agreement amendment, an amendment to the village code to add single-family and townhouse districts, and an ordinance to classify the new subdivision as single-family and townhouse districts.

The ordinances came with conditions that still need to be worked out between the village and the developers. Once the conditions are met, Lennar “has the green light to proceed,” Village President David Underwood said in an email to the Northwest Herald. The Village Board will likely vote to formally adopt the final version of the development agreement once conditions and edits are completed, he said.

Prairie Grove’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted against recommending the proposal in a 4-0 vote in August. Over two dozen residents spoke about concerns of density and increased traffic at the meeting. A much smaller turnout appeared at the Village Board meeting, despite having the meeting moving to District 46′s Prairie Grove Elementary School to accommodate a bigger crowd. Concerns over increased traffic on Route 31 remained.

Resident John Koss said problems will be created with the increased traffic density on the small and few roads that run east and west from Route 31.

“I foresee a great deal of difficulty managing the traffic and the density without there being some significant gives by the state of Illinois and without those, I think we’re going to have a nightmare,” he said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to widen Route 31 to four lanes with a median from Route 176 to Route 120 starting in 2026, aiming to finish the project in 2028, traffic engineer Michael Werthmann said. IDOT also will provide a traffic signal at the intersection of Edgewood Road and Route 31. Lennar is looking for separate left and right turn lanes on Ames Road at Route 31 but will need to work with the village and IDOT to ensure it happens, he said.

Slight changes to the density were made since the last planning and zoning meeting. Developers dropped six townhome units from the original plan and decreased each building from six units to four. Walnut Hollow will have about 40% open space with a walking trail, playground, park and tree preservation area, landscape architect Zachary Lukes said.

“We did hear a lot of the feedback from the last meeting and beefed up all of the buffering, not just the buffering along Ames [Road], but buffering all along Route 31,” he said.

Prairie Grove planning and zoning commissioner Jim Hicks said he would like the townhouse density to decrease further to alleviate traffic concerns, especially at the intersection of Edgewood Road and Route 31.

“I am willing to say this will be the busiest intersection between Crystal Lake and McHenry,” he said.

Prices for single-family homes are expected to start at $500,000, and the townhomes will range from $350,000 to $400,000, Lennar representative Scott Guerard said in August. The single-family home models range from 2,100 to 3,200 square feet and the townhomes range from 1,700 to 1,800 square feet, Lennar Entitlements Manager Richard Murphy said.

Once approved, construction could start as early as next year, with closings on homes starting in 2026, Murphy said in August.

Lennar also developed the Woodlore Estates single-family home and townhouse subdivision near Routes 176 and 31 in Crystal Lake and won approval for the controversial Riverwoods residential development in Woodstock. Other developments completed or in the works are in Huntley and Algonquin.