Crystal Lake approves 47-unit townhome development

A new neighborhood of townhomes located south of the Woodlore Estates subdivision called the Woodlore Townes was approved without opposition at a Crystal Lake City Council meeting Tuesday.

The development, located at 4262 Route 176, will be placed at the entrance of the Woodlore subdivision in Crystal Lake. Developers aim to start construction this fall, Crystal Lake Community Development Director Kathryn Cowlin said.

The proposal, made by Lennar Corp., includes nine townhome buildings, with a total of 47 three-bedroom units on the almost 12.5-acre lot. There would be 194 garage and surface parking spaces, Lennar attorney Lisa Waggoner said.

A few Woodlore residents spoke at the meeting about concerns of increased traffic and safety issues along Carpathian Drive. Building 9 is placed at a curve in the road, which could create blindspots for people pulling in and out of their driveways, resident Mark Hosler said.

“This presents the potential for greater traffic congestion and accidents,” he said.

The lot was approved to be rezoned from commercial to residential. Commercial building such as a gas station or retail stores would generate a lot more traffic, Cowlin said.

Sidewalks, speed limit signs of 25 mph and raised crosswalks along Carpathian Drive would help calm traffic speeds, Cowlin said.

“Right now, since there is no development, people have a tendency to drive through there and not pay attention,” she said.

Mackie Consultants civil engineer Madeline Larmon also said the driveways are on Carpathian Drive because of wetlands and sloping areas preventing them from being built on other areas of the lot.

“There are actually constraints with building on this lot with significant side slopes,” she said.

A 60-foot landscape buffer will be along Route 176, and a 50-foot landscape buffer will be on the east side of the lot. Almost half of the lot will remain as woodlands and wetlands, Larmon said.

The plan first was proposed to the City Council in January and received positive feedback. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan 6-1 at a meeting Aug. 16.

Units would sell for between $330,000 and $350,000, Lennar land acquisition manager Jessica Cobb said at the meeting in January.

“I feel like this will be another great extension of Woodlore,” Waggoner said. “This is a great opportunity to buy brand-new houses at a reasonable price.”