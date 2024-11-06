Election 2024: McHenry County sharply split on Conservation District increase with ‘no’ vote narrowly ahead

Less than 300 votes separate the “yes” from the “no” votes for the McHenry County Conservation District levy, with those opposing the tax measure ahead.

With all precincts counted in unofficial results and the potential of more mail-in ballots to count, the “no” votes stood at 50.09%, compared to the 49.91% for the votes in favor of the small increase to the district’s tax levy.

The conservation district said that voters would see their taxes go down, regardless of the referendum’s passage, but taxes will decrease more “no” vote prevails. With the extension in the property tax cap the district sought, a homeowner with a property worth $300,000 would pay $209 in taxes next year and $115 in 2026 but $88 if it fails, according to district officials.

With a “yes” vote, the Conservation District planned to increase its levy by about $3 million, and officials would use the additional funds to protect water and wildlife habitats in the county and improve access to facilities for those with disabilities, according to the conservation district website.

When asked about voter outreach this fall, Conservation District officials said last week they went to community events where board and staff members shared information about the referendum and general information about the Conservation District. Officials said they would have been at those events even without the ballot question “in order to foster community engagement and help residents learn about all of the services we provide.”

Officials said people they have talked to at outreach events or via phone or email, or out and about at conservation areas and programs have all seemed interested in learning more about the referendum.

“Overwhelmingly, the McHenry County voters we have spoken with have voiced support for the work of the District and an understanding of the need for this proposition. The residents of McHenry County have always been very environmentally conscious, hence the creation of the Conservation District in 1971. Access to nature and outdoor recreation are so integrated into what it means to be a McHenry County resident,” McHenry County Conservation District Director of Marketing and Education Caitlynn Martinez-McWhorter told the Northwest Herald.

In other ballot measures, a referendum on whether to allow the Huntley Park District to take out $18 million in bonds appears to have gotten the thumbs-up from voters. In the McHenry County portion of the district, the “yes” vote has a 55-to-45% lead with all precincts reporting, according to the clerk’s unofficial results. In the much smaller Kane County part of the district, the “no” vote was slightly ahead but not enough to offset the McHenry County outcome.

A referendum to allow Harvard to appoint rather than elect a city clerk appears headed for defeat. It had about 68.2% no votes with all precincts reporting.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Cary voters appear to have supported allowing District 26 to take out $20 million of building bonds.

In Greenwood, a referendum to allow the village to levy .25% was overwhelmingly defeated.