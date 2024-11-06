Voters in tiny Greenwood – all 191 of them – reject what would be 1st property tax increase

Vehicles travel past the Village Hall and Museum on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in the village of Greenwood. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The residents of Greenwood appear poised to vote down a request to begin levying a property tax in the tiny McHenry County town.

With 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night but some mail-in ballots still potentially to be counted, unofficial results show that 191 of the town’s 320 residents voted in the referendum, which sought a 0.25% property tax levy. Of those voters, about 29% cast their ballots in favor of the tax measure, and about 71% voted against the question.

For Greenwood, that means about 55 people voted for and 136 against the question. The village, incorporated in 1994, has never levied a property tax and receives just $60,000 to $65,000 a year from sales, motor fuel and utility taxes. The apparent rejection from voters marks the third time the referendum has failed in recent years.

Speaking to the Northwest Herald in September, Village President John Ferris said the measure could bring Greenwood about $5,000 a year to help pay for road projects. Greenwood and its residents are responsible for about 12 lane miles of road in the town, and Ferris personally handles some of the work like pothole patching.

If Greenwood had the local funding, the village hoped it could apply for state grants – many of which require a local match – for road reconstruction.