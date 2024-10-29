Woodstock-area fatal crash: 2 of 3 who died still not ID’d; dental or DNA records needed, coroner says

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office is awaiting dental or DNA records for two of the three people who were killed in a crash near Woodstock Sunday.

The third person who died in the three-car crash has been identified as Amy Roeder, 47, of Woodstock. Woodstock District 200 spokesman Kevin Lyons confirmed Monday Roeder was a reading interventionist at Westwood Elementary School.

“She really will be missed at Westwood,” Lyons said Monday.

Lyons also confirmed Roeder’s middle school-aged daughter was the passenger in Roeder’s car. She was taken to Northwestern Woodstock Hospital and then flown to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.

According to investigators, a 2021 Dodge Challenger Hellcat was heading west on Davis Road when it attempted to pass a 2021 Jeep Wrangler in a posted no-passing zone. At the top of a crest in the road, the Hellcat collided with a 2022 Volvo XC 90 in the eastbound lanes. The Volvo went into the south ditch and the Hellcat spun before landing in the north ditch where it caught fire, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Roeder was driving the Volvo. The driver and passenger in the Hellcat were the two others who died in the crash and whose identities the coroner’s office is trying to confirm.

Authorities believe speeding and reckless driving were factors in the crash. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Monday alcohol containers were found at the scene. Toxicology is pending for autopsies relating to the crash, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said they performed autopsies Monday and preliminary results indicate Roeder died of blunt force injuries.

The coroner’s office is continuing to work collaboratively with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodstock Fire/Rescue Department during this investigation, according to the release.