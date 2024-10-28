3 dead following crash Sunday near Woodstock

Three people died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in a two-vehicle crash near Woodstock. Photo provided by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

A two-vehicle crash Sunday near Woodstock killed three people, and a fourth person suffered serious injuries, according to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

One of two vehicles involved in the crash was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived four minutes after the call, said Alex Vucha, communications specialist for the district.

Emergency responders were called about noon Sunday to the 13400 block of Davis Road, west of Woodstock, for the report of a multiple-vehicle crash with entrapped victims, Vucha said.

Firefighters immediately began working to put out the fire, which was beginning to spread to a nearby wooded area, as other crews worked to free a child from a silver SUV involved in the crash. Thatchild was flown by LifeNet helicopter to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Vucha said.

The driver of the silver SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Once the car fire was extinguished, two people were found inside a black two-door sedan, also deceased, Vucha said.

The driver and a passenger in a Jeep that was struck by debris from the crash were unharmed, he said.

None of the victims have yet been publicly identified.

The crash is being investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.