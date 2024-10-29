McHenry caregiver ordered to pay back nearly $37,000 from elderly woman in theft plea

A McHenry woman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay back her elderly victim the nearly $37,000 police say she stole while working as the woman’s caregiver.

Maria Bell, 46, also was sentenced Friday to 178 days in county jail. However, the jail term was stayed as long as she completes terms of her probation including paying back the woman $36,853.88 in restitution. Bell was required to pay $20,000 immediately and $450 monthly until the balance is paid off, according to the misdemeanor sentencing order filed in the McHenry County court.

Bell was also ordered not to ingest illegal drugs and is subject to random drug tests, which must be negative, the order said.

She was initially charged with more serious felony charges of aggravated identity theft of a person over 60 years old involving between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 1 felony, as well as theft involving the same amount, according to the criminal complaint. Had she been convicted of the more serious felony, she could have been sentenced up to 15 years in prison. The charge also is probational.

The offense to which she admitted says that between December 2021 and January 2023, Bell “exerted unauthorized control” of no more than $500, the information on file said. The woman was 76 years old at the time of the alleged offense.

The initial complaint said Bell “knowingly and intentionally” used a Home State Bank debit card belonging to the woman “without her consent.” Bell was accused of “fraudulently” withdrawing more than $30,000 through an ATM machine, according to the criminal complaint.

Bell was “the caregiver for the victim for several years,” Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said. “[They] were not related. The victim discovered the criminal acts while meeting with her financial adviser.”