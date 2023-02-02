McHenry caregiver accused of stealing more than $30K from Crystal Lake woman she cared for, police say

A McHenry woman working as a caregiver is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a 76-year-old woman she was caring for, according to Crystal Lake police and court records.

Maria Bell, 44, of the 1700 block of Low Avenue, is charged with aggravated identity theft of a person over 60 years old involving $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 1 felony, as well as theft involving the same amount, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted on the Class 1 felony, Bell could be sentenced to between four and 15 years in prison. The conviction also is punishable by probation.

From June 21, 2022, to Jan. 3 of this year, Bell “knowingly and intentionally” used a Home State Bank debit card belonging to the woman “without her consent,” according to the complaint.

Bell “fraudulently” withdrew more than $30,000 through an ATM machine, the complaint alleges.

Bell was “the caregiver for the victim for several years,” Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said. “[They] were not related. The victim discovered the criminal acts while meeting with her financial adviser.”

Bell was served with an $80,000 arrest warrant Jan. 25. On Tuesday, she was processed at the Crystal Lake Police Department, where she posted $8,000, the required 10%, and was released, according to court records.

Bell is due in court for a preliminary hearing Monday.

Attempts to reach her defense attorney Wednesday were not successful.