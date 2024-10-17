Letter: Debt free through high taxes

In the Northwest Herald print edition of Oct. 9, 2024, a writer from Johnsburg stated that McHenry County is one of only a few debt-free counties in Illinois. As well they should be after collectively raising my real estate tax $1,015 or 17.6% over last year’s tax. So congratulations to McHenry County for being debt free while putting many McHenry County residents probably into debt to pay these taxes. Oh, by the way, several of the 17 taxing bodies on my tax bill, including the Conservation District, ALREADY want to raise their tax portion even more!! Ah, Republicans the party of small government and low taxes.

Charles Berndt

McHenry