Letter: Still a ‘No’ vote on John Collins for McHenry County Board

After reading a few letters to the editor in the Northwest Herald, I did some research on the candidates for McHenry County Board District 2. John Collins was never elected to the County Board, he was appointed. He describes himself as a moderate (?) Democrat comparable to Dick Durbin. He thinks that McHenry County (one of only a few debt-free counties in Illinois) should borrow money to finance projects because of its credit rating. In his 21-month appointment to the County Board, he missed four County Board meetings, one Committee of the Whole meeting, two Administrative Services meeting, and three Transportation meetings. In fact, it appears he took the entire month of Oct. ‘22 off with the exception of two meetings.

John Reinert has missed four meetings in a 22-month span. John has been a professional Realtor for 30 years whose focus is working to bring down the cost of new homes so that families can afford to live in McHenry County. That speaks more to the true character of our county.

Fred Haller

Johnsburg