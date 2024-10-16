Northwestern Hospital Huntley to get medical office building

Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital is seen in 2021. A new medical office building has been approved for the hospital campus. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

Northwestern Hospital Huntley is getting a new medical office building.

The Huntley Village Board gave its blessing to the project last week. The village board had previously reviewed the plans for the office space in July. The new office building will go where a parking lot currently is located north of the hospital and east of an existing medical building. The new structure will back up to Tom’s Farm Market on the east.

Northwestern is planning to put more parking in north of the hospital campus for the office building, but the lot will be for staff only, according to village documents.

The new structure will have a courtyard between it and an existing office building, according to village documents. The new two-story office building will also be connected by an indoor pedestrian walkway to the hospital and other buildings on the hospital campus.

Inside, there will be space for the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, oncology infusion and radiation, cardio diagnostics and general surgical services for gastroenterology, pulmonary, urology and similar offices, according to village documents. The building is already 100% pre-filled.

The hospital building had received unanimous approval by the Plan Commission. The Village Board was enthusiastic about the project.

“Residents of Huntley are looking forward to its completion,” Trustee Vito Benigno said. “It definitely is a big positive for us.”

Said Trustee Harry Leopold: “I’m glad to see you’re here with this building.”

The total cost of the project is $95 million and it is expected to add 300 jobs, according to village documents.