Northwestern Medicine plans new office building at Huntley hospital campus, adding 300 jobs

Northwestern Medicine plans to build more office space and add 300 jobs at its Huntley hospital campus.

The medical system is proposing another office building on its campus next to an existing one. The new space would have a climate-controlled pedestrian walkway connecting it to the current medical building and the hospital.

According to village documents, the new structure would be located north of the hospital and west of Tom’s Farm Market. Plans indicate the planned site is now a staff parking lot, but between new parking and utilization of land-banked parking, the project is slated to add roughly 260 spots to the campus. The new parking would be for staff, according to village documents.

Northwestern Medicine officials said the new office space is already completely pre-filled, according to village documents.

Once built, the building would have two stories. The first floor is proposed to include space for oncology infusion, oncology radiation, cardio diagnostics and related staff and services areas. The second floor would house the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute; medical oncology; general surgical services for gastroenterology, pulmonary, urology; and related professional offices, according to village documents.

The Huntley Village Board is scheduled to review, but not vote on, the plans Thursday, July 25. They’ll meet at 7 p.m. at Village Hall. There will be a public hearing on the proposal at the Plan Commission and Village Board before any project approval.

The new office building is expected to increase employment at the hospital by 300 people, and the project and other investments made in the campus have a $95 million price tag, according to village documents.

A Northwestern Medicine spokesperson could not immediately be reached.