Woman charged with attempted murder in Wonder Lake-area shooting, blamed alleged intruder

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman talks on the phone as deputies investigate a shooting in the 8900 block of East Tryon Grove Road Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Attempted murder charges are filed against a Wonder Lake-area woman in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in her home Thursday.

Aneta M. Marsek, 45, of the 8900 block of Tryon Grove Road, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and two counts of obstructing justice by the McHenry County Circuit Court late Friday afternoon.

Marsek shot a man in her home and concealed the gun under a mattress, according to the complaint. She also is charged with providing false information to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in that she said “an unknown intruder” shot the man and shot her.

Marsek still may be in the hospital as she is due in court Oct. 18.

Emergency responders were called to an address in the 8900 block of Tyron Grove Road about 11:05 a.m. Thursday for a report of two people injured in an apparent shooting, according to a news release.

The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District confirmed Friday that it called for helicopters, which flew patients to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

The sheriff’s office put out a news release Friday evening saying that the man was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after the shooting, and Marsek was found with injuries that were not life-threatening.