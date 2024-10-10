2 people ‘possibly’ shot near Wonder Lake, police say

Law enforcement officials stand outside a residence in the Wonder Lake area on Oct. 10, 2024, where authorities warned of a heavy police presence. (Janelle Walker)

Two people are reported to have been shot Thursday near Wonder Lake, officials report.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 11:05 a.m. Thursday to the 8900 block of East Tryon Grove Road for a report of “two people possibly shot,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“There is no threat to the public at this time and the matter is under investigation,” officers said in the release.

A heavy police presence and roads were block off near Wonder Lake at 11:57 a.m. Thursday in the area of East Tryon Grove Road and Greenwood Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Roadways in the area are now open.

The sheriff’s office had asked people to avoid the area “until further notice,” according to a news release, but later opened up the roadway in front of the house to passing traffic.