Woman accused in Wonder Lake shooting was reported missing in 2012, found ‘vacationing’ in Wisconsin

A woman charged with attempted murder in an apparent shooting in her home near Wonder Lake Thursday was the subject of a missing-person report 12 years ago.

In a case that gained attention from national news outlets, Aneta Marsek and her two children were reported missing from Volo in October 2012 by Dan Marsek, who was described at the time as her estranged husband, according to a Northwest Herald report at the time.

Lake County authorities did ground and aerial searches for Marsek and her children and a dive team searched retention ponds near her home. But about a week after Dan Marsek last reported seeing her, she was found “unharmed and vacationing in the [Wisconsin] Dells,” according to a Lake County Sheriff’s news release at the time.

Aneta Marsek now stands accused in McHenry County court of attempted murder of a Daniel Marsek, according to a criminal complaint against her.

Authorities say they were called to a home near Wonder Lake Thursday and found two people apparently shot. Two people were airlifted to separate hospitals. The next day, officials filed the attempted murder charge against Aneta Marsek. She is also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly falsely claiming to authorities that an “unknown intruder” shot her and shot Daniel Marsek.

Authorities have not revealed how Aneta Marsek was injured during the apparent shooting. Officials described her injuries as non-life-threatening but said Daniel Marsek sustained life-threatening injuries.