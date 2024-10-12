7th DUI lands Wonder Lake man in prison with 9-year sentence

A Wonder Lake man pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, admitting to a seventh offense, and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

About 2:30 a.m. Nov. 19, Raymond Schordie, 62, was involved in a single-vehicle crash while his blood-alcohol concentration level was 0.171, more than twice the legal limit, McHenry County court documents.

In exchange for his guilty plea to the Class X felony, additional charges were dismissed, including driving on a revoked driver’s license with three pending cases. Two additional pending cases on charges of possessing less than 15 grams of cocaine and a glass pipe from Feb. 1 and Feb. 13, 2023, also were dismissed, records show. Class X felonies typically carry a prison term up to 30 years.

Schordie is required to serve half of his prison term. He then will serve mandatory supervised release for 18 months. He is receiving credit for 330 days held in custody at the county jail. He also will receive an extra credit for 165 days for working in the kitchen and participating in a self-improvement program, according to a judgment order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis. He also is required to pay $6,709 in fees and fines, the order said.

After his most recent DUI arrest, during a pretrial hearing Nov. 20, Davis said Schordie, “in light of this history of operating motor vehicles while intoxicated,” is a danger to the community and ordered him held. He has been in the jail since, records show.

At the time of Schordie’s crash, records show he had been “convicted numerous times of DUI and has served time in the [Department of Corrections] related to those convictions,” the judge wrote in a court order detaining him pretrial. He also was “on pretrial release in three pending cases,” Davis wrote.

Schordie entered into guilty pleas for two DUI offenses in Cook County court Dec. 23, 1983, while on Sept. 5, 2018, he pleaded guilty to three DUI offenses in McHenry County, and on May 20, 2021, he pleaded guilty to a DUI offense in Lake County, according to the indictment. His attorney declined to comment.