Man accused of shooting at McHenry homes, cars in overnight spree loses bid to suppress what he said to cops

Nicholas C. Lopardo, inset, is charged with shooting at three occupied vehicles, including one driven by a mail carrier, another a McHenry police vehicle and a third a McHenry County Sheriff's Office vehicle, near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Barreville Road in McHenry. (Amanda Marrazzo/Inset provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A Lake Villa man was unsuccessful in his attempt to suppress statements made after he was arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting spree in McHenry.

On Thursday, McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis ruled against Nicholas Lopardo’s motion. In doing so, she said he first initiated conversation with detectives and was read Miranda rights, which he then waived, but was Mirandized again after saying he wanted to talk to detectives again. He also declined officers’ offer to call an attorney, authorities said.

The judge said she did not hear Lopardo make any involuntary or incriminating statement and he was not coerced or threatened while held in the McHenry Police Department. Davis said that Lopardo, 27, seemed agitated, used expletives when demanding the detective talk to him and admitted to drinking alcohol and using cocaine. He also said he “blacked out” and didn’t remember what happened that morning, according to the judge.

Davis set a trial date for Jan. 13.

During the early-morning hours of March 31, 2023, prosecutors allege, Lopardo fled police, fired a gun at homes and vehicles and tried to break into multiple homes in McHenry. The alleged spree occurred, prosecutors said, after he was rejected by a woman at a house party, according to a motion in the McHenry County court. No one was struck or injured by the alleged gunfire.

Lopardo is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, Class X felonies, as well as aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the criminal complaint against him and a news release from McHenry police. A conviction on a Class X felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The incident began at a house party where Lopardo was observed “drinking heavily” while in the possession of a .357-caliber handgun, the court filing said.

“After making a sexual advance upon a female, which was rejected, [Lopardo] walked outside to the front yard area of the residence and fired multiple rounds in the yard before leaving the scene in a black Jaguar sedan,” according to the motion.

He left the area and, as an officer attempted to stop him, he “fled ... at high rates of speed,” authorities said. The police officer stopped chasing him, but Lopardo was later seen driving a Chevrolet Tahoe he allegedly stole and drove to the McHenry County Conservation District property. There, he allegedly rammed the gate to enter and, while inside a building on the property, fired off 10 shots, authorities allege.

Lopardo was seen again by an officer and allegedly “fired at least one round at her vehicle,” according to a court document, which added that a bullet became lodged in “the driver’s side passenger’s door-frame between the front and backseat windows.” He also is accused of shooting at another vehicle being driven by a mail carrier. At least two rounds struck her vehicle, according to court records.

A short time later, the Tahoe was reported in a ditch as “numerous calls” were being made to 911 from “homeowners reporting that an individual was throwing rocks through windows and attempting to gain entry,” according to a court document. Reports of gunfire also were made by people in that area. One resident called police and said someone was “in her basement where her husband stored multiple firearms and firearm ammunition,” according to the court document.

Potential evidence against Lopardo includes a video that shows him “raising a gun and firing,” according to a legal motion. On Thursday, Davis said there is poor-quality video showing a figure in the neighborhood from which the calls were made alleged to be Lopardo.

Lopardo was arrested after authorities said he tapped on the window of an unmarked police vehicle and identified himself as “Nick.” Before being captured, Lopardo led the officer on “a brief foot chase,” the motion according to the motion.

On the morning of the alleged events, Lopardo was out of custody on bond from Lake County on charges of manufacturing or delivering more than 500 grams of marijuana and driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

He has had previous convictions and served time in jail and prison for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery, according to court records.