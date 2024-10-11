Fire breaks out inside wall of Crystal Lake home

A home remains habitable and no injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside a wall of a Crystal Lake home Friday afternoon, officials reported.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 1:39 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North Shore Drive for a house fire. Firefighters arrived within six minutes and did not see a fire coming from the two-story home. After an investigation, crews found “a small fire in the wall,” according to a Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department news release.

The occupants were home and called 911. The fire and inspection damage was limited to the initial fire area, leaving limited fire, smoke and water damage to the home, which remains habitable, according to the release. The fire department estimated $10,000 in damage.

The fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported from residents or firefighters, according to the release. Fire protection districts from Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Huntley, Spring Grove and Wauconda assisted in the call.