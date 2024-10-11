2 apparently shot near Wonder Lake Thursday survived, were flown to hospitals

Two people injured in an apparent shooting Thursday near Wonder Lake survived and were airlifted to hospitals in Rockford and Libertyville, fire officials said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office has released little about what brought a large police presence and road closure around a home in a rural area also near Hebron and Richmond. A brief statement later Thursday said two people had “possibly” been shot and that there was no threat to the public. The office had not released new information as of early Friday afternoon.

The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District confirmed Friday it called for helicopters, which airlifted patients to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. The names or conditions of the people involved have not been released.

Emergency responders were called to an address on the 8900 block of Tyron Grove Road at about 11:05 a.m. Thursday, according to a prepared release. County squad cars blocked the road north of Wonder Lake until about 1 p.m., when it was reopened to traffic.

Authorities said later Thursday “there is no threat to the public at this time and the matter is under investigation.”