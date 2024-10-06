Northwest Herald daily prep sports schedule for week of Oct. 7

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Oct. 7 in the McHenry County area.

Monday, Oct. 7

Volleyball: Sandwich at Harvard, Marengo at Plano, Woodstock at Richmond-Burton, 6 p.m.; Woodstock North at Johnsburg, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Harvard vs. Richmond-Burton at KRC Tournament championship (at Harvard), TBA

Boys golf: Marian Central at Class 1A Bismarck Sectional (Turtle Run), Burlington Central, Crystal Lake South, Johnsburg, Marengo, Prairie Ridge at Class 2A Kaneland Sectional (Hughes Creek), Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs, McHenry, Woodstock North co-op at Class 3A Jacobs Sectional (Randall Oaks), 9 a.m.

Girls golf: Johnsburg, Marengo, Marian Central, Richmond-Burton at Class 1A Byron Sectional (Prairie View), Crystal Lake Central co-op, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs, McHenry, Prairie Ridge at Class 2A Byron Sectional (Atwood Homestead), 9 a.m.

Girls tennis: Woodstock North at Grant, Antioch at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Flag football: Dundee-Crown vs. Belvidere at Dundee-Crown Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Volleyball: Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central, Jacobs at Cary-Grove, Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, McHenry at Dundee-Crown, Prairie Ridge at Huntley, 5:30 p.m.; Marian Central at St. Edward, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Stillman Valley at Woodstock North, Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, McHenry at Crystal Lake South, Jacobs at Crystal Lake Central, Huntley at Cary-Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Marian Central at Timothy Christian, 6:15 p.m.; Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central, 6:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Harvard, Marengo, Richmond-Burton at Harvard Relays (at Milky Way Park), 4 p.m.; Burlington Central, Huntley, McHenry at Burlington Central (at Plato Park), Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge at meet (at Hickory Nut Grove), Hampshire, Dundee-Crown, Jacobs at Hampshire, Marian Central at Invitational (at Fuller Forest Preserve), 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Harvard, Marengo, Richmond-Burton at Harvard Relays (at Milky Way Park), 4 p.m.; Burlington Central, Huntley, McHenry at Burlington Central (at Plato Park), Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge at meet (at Hickory Nut Grove), Hampshire, Dundee-Crown, Jacobs at Hampshire, Marian Central at Invitational (at Fuller Forest Preserve), 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Woodstock North at Antioch, Marengo at Larkin, Marian Central at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Flag football: McHenry vs. Larkin/Grayslake North at McHenry Regional, 5:30 p.m.; Hampshire vs. Hononegah at Dundee-Crown Regional, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Volleyball: West Chicago at Hampshire, 5:30 p.m.; Harvard at Woodstock North, Johnsburg at Marengo, Richmond-Burton at Sandwich, Woodstock at Plano, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Belvidere North at Woodstock, Winnebago at Marengo, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Marian Central at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: McHenry at Lake Forest Invitational, 7 p.m.

Girls cross country: McHenry at Lake Forest Invitational, 7 p.m.

Flag football: Jacobs vs. Grant at Rockford East Regional, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Volleyball: Burlington Central at McHenry, Crystal Lake South at Crystal Lake Central, Dundee-Crown at Jacobs, Huntley at Hampshire, 5:30 p.m.; Grant at Richmond-Burton, Timothy Christian at Marian Central, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Harvard at Genoa-Kingston, 4:15 p.m.; Crystal Lake Central at Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake South at Cary-Grove, Marengo at Marian Central, 4:30 p.m.; Grayslake North at Richmond-Burton, 5 p.m.; Grant at Johnsburg, 6:15 p.m.; Burlington Central at Hampshire, Dundee-Crown at Huntley, McHenry at Huntley, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake South co-op Triangular, Huntley at McHenry, 4:30 p.m.

Flag football: Dundee-Crown Regional championship, 6 p.m.; McHenry Regional championship, Rockford East Regional championship, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Football: Burlington Central at Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove at Huntley, Crystal Lake Central at Jacobs, Crystal Lake South at McHenry, Dundee-Crown at Hampshire, Aurora Christian at Marian Central, Alden-Hebron at River Ridge, 7 p.m.; Marengo at Harvard, Johnsburg at Plano, Woodstock North at Richmond-Burton, Woodstock at Sandwich, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Crystal Lake Central, Jacobs, Johnsburg, McHenry, Woodstock North at Huntley Invite, Prairie Ridge at St. Charles East Invite, 4:30 p.m.; Dundee-Crown, Marian Central at Montini Invite, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: Rockford Jeffseron at Harvard, 5 p.m.; Woodstock at Stevenson, 6:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs, McHenry, Prairie Ridge at Fox Valley Conference Tournament, 9 a.m.; Johnsburg, Marengo, Woodstock, Woodstock North at Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament, TBA

Boys cross country: Prairie Ridge, Woodstock at Lakes Invitational, 4:45 p.m.

Girls cross country: Woodstock at Lakes Invitational, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Volleyball: Dundee-Crown, Marian Central at Montini Invite, Prairie Ridge at St. Charles East Invite, 8 a.m.; Cary-Grove at Schaumburg Invite, Crystal Lake Central, Jacobs, Johnsburg, McHenry, Woodstock North at Huntley Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Hampshire at St. Charles North, 10 a.m.; Jacobs at Mundelein, 11 a.m.; Round Lake at Dundee-Crown, Rolling Meadows at Crystal Lake South, Barrington at Huntley, noon

Girls swimming: Dundee-Crown co-op at Bartlett Invite, 9 a.m.; Crystal Lake South co-op at Maine South Invite, 11 a.m.; Huntley at Glenbrook South Invite, noon

Girls tennis: Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs, McHenry, Prairie Ridge at Fox Valley Conference Tournament, Marian Central at Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament, 9 a.m.

Boys cross country: Harvard, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North at Belvidere Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls cross country: Harvard, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North at Belvidere Invitational, 9 a.m.