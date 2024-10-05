Sierra, Burlington open in Crystal Lake; more retailers to follow in 2025

People shop on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at the recently opened Burlington store at 5786 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. The new Sierra store that is next door to the Burlington will open on Saturday, Oct. 5. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

The former Bed Bath & Beyond in Crystal Lake is once again bustling, with new retailers Sierra and Burlington opening in the space this weekend.

Sierra will be opening its doors Saturday. The bargain retailer is under the TJ Maxx brand and specializes in discounted outside gear and sporting clothes. This is the first Sierra location in the McHenry County area, Crystal Lake Economic Development Manager Heather Maieritsch said in a news release. Located at 5794 Route 14, the 25-acre Bed Bath & Beyond store closed last year.

People walks past the Sierra store and the recently opened Burlington store in Crystal Lake, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. The new Sierra store will open on Saturday, Oct. 5. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Sierra will host a grand opening event starting at 8 a.m. Saturday with music and giveaways. A $10,000 donation will be presented to the nonprofit organization New Directions Addiction Recovery Services, according to a news release from Sierra. The donation will support people and families recovering from substance use disorder.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors to the Crystal Lake community,” Assistant Vice President and Sierra Marketing Director Elisa Pouliot said in the release. “Sierra is committed to promoting an active lifestyle year-round, and our diverse range of fall gear and apparel makes it easy to help people stay active in the season’s brisk weather.”

Burlington opened next door to Sierra last week after moving from its previous location at 6120 Route 14, Maieritsch said. The store celebrated its opening by donating $5,000 to Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47′s Canterbury Elementary School to help fund needed classroom supplies for students.

More retail options nearby will be opening early next year, with Michaels and Daiso set to take over the former BuyBuy Baby site at 5540 Route 14.

Daiso is a global discount store that sells Japanese-inspired home decor, stationery, food and beauty products. It currently has locations in California, Washington and Texas, and will be expanding into the Illinois market with Crystal Lake and Oswego as its first locations set to open in early 2025.

Michaels is a national arts and crafts store that offers a range of products including frames and seasonal decor. This will be Michaels’ third McHenry County location in addition to stores in Algonquin and McHenry.