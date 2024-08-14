Eyes on Enterprise: Store specializing in Japanese inspired home decor set to open in Oswego next year

Owego village officials recently announced that Daiso has applied for permits to renovate the 9,773 square-foot space, located at 3040 Route 34, and plans to open in early 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

A store specializing in Japanese-inspired home decor is set to open early next year in the former Famous Footwear space in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34.

Owego village officials recently announced that Daiso has applied for permits to renovate the 9,773 square-foot space, located at 3040 Route 34, and plans to open in early 2025. According to its website, Daiso is a 50 year-old family owned Japanese company that sells a variety of products – including Japanese inspired home decor, stationery, food and more – at affordable prices.

Daiso operates more than 6,000 stores across the world. The Oswego store would be the first Daiso store in Illinois.

The Oswego Commons shopping center continues to gain new tenants. In April, VASA Fitness opened in the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the shopping center. The space at 3010 Route 34 had been vacant since the grocery store closed in 2013.