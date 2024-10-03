R-B, Harvard boys soccer advance to KRC Tournament final: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 2, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, the Rockets (17-2) picked up a semifinal victory over the Blue Streaks (11-8) to advance to the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament championship against Harvard.

Harvard will host the final on Monday. The time of the game has not been determined.

Jack Meyer and Nick Kyes both scored for R-B. Brayden Mumbower had both assists, and Piotr Chmielowski made eight saves in goal.

Harvard 5, Woodstock North 1: At Harvard, the Hornets (13-4) beat the Thunder (6-14) in their KRC Tournament semifinal.

Bryan Gorostieta scored twice for Harvard, and Luis Pichardo, Jesus Aquino and Miguel Mercado had a goal apiece. Ricardo Flores made one save.

Westminster Christian 2, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Stefan Stojich scored in the first half off an assist from Henry Bonnet, but the Hurricanes (4-5-1) couldn’t hold on in the nonconference loss. Westminster Christian scored both of its goals after halftime.

Dustin Emmert made six saves for Marian.

Volleyball

Richmond-Burton 2, Harvard 0: At Richmond, Elissa Furlan reached 1,000 kills as the Rockets (23-1, 9-0) defeated the Hornets 25-7, 25-21 in KRC play. Furlan posted six kills and a block in the sweep.

Dani Hopp had six kills, Blake Frericks had nine assists and Zoe Freund added four aces.

Johnsburg 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Skyhawks (7-15, 4-5) earned a 25-12, 25-22 KRC win over the Indians.

Adelaide Bruns had 22 assists, four aces and two kills, Juliana Cashmore had six kills and two blocks and Abriana Bruns had three aces and nine digs. Kimmy Whitlock added four kills and four digs.

Woodstock North 2, Plano 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder (12-7, 8-1) swept the Reapers 25-10, 25-9 in a KRC match. Gabby Schefke had 21 assists and two aces, Devynn Schulze had 12 kills, three aces and seven digs and Jenna Johnson added 10 kills.

Woodstock 2, Marengo 1: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (9-15, 4-5) beat the Indians 25-20, 22-25, 25-18 in their KRC match.

Addison Sanchez had eight kills, four blocks and three aces for Marengo (12-14, 3-6). Emma Castro had 21 assists, Abigail Paiz had nine digs and Ellie White added seven digs.