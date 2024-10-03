No arrests in hit-and-run death of Island Lake man; police still searching for car that struck him and fled

No arrests have been announced in the hit-and-run crash that killed 24-year-old Austin Stanek of Island Lake on Friday evening, and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it continues to try to find the driver who’s responsible.

“Our crash investigation team is working on putting together evidence from the scene to best identify the vehicle involved,” according to an email Wednesday from a department spokeswoman.

Although a photo has been shared on area social media pages, purporting to show a vehicle believed to be involved in the crash, “we are not sharing any images and have no additional information to share,” according to the email from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Stanek was killed when, at about 10:48 p.m. Friday, he was hit by a car on Roberts Road in unincorporated Island Lake. At the time, Stanek was walking with a group of people on or near the side of the road, police said. Authorities said debris from the car was left at the scene, but they have only said the car is white and of an unknown make and model.

A visitation and service for Stanek is set for Friday in Crystal Lake, on what would have been his 25th birthday.

In lieu of flowers, the family of the 2018 Wauconda High School graduate has created a GoFundMe page, Celebrating Austin’s Spirit with a Scholarship, to raise money for a scholarship in Stanek’s name. As of Wednesday afternoon, $20,800 had been contributed toward a $25,000 scholarship goal.

Anyone who might have information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 815-338-2144.