Police seek car that struck, killed Island Lake man, 24

The the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the vehicle that struck and killed a 24-year-old Island Lake man Friday night on Roberts Road in unincorporated Island Lake.

According to a department release provided Monday, an unknown make and model white vehicle struck one person in a group of pedestrians walking on or near the side of the road on the 4300 block of Roberts Road at about 10:48 p.m. Friday.

The force of the impact threw the victim into the ditch, according to the release, and the driver did not stop after the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Island Lake Police Department and Wauconda Fire District responded to the scene. The victim was taken by ambulance to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in the Barrington area where he was pronounced dead, according to the release. Authorities have not publicly identified the man.

Debris from the suspect vehicle’s front and right side were collected at the scene. Anyone with additional information in the crash, the driver or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation continues by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.