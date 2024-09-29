R-B’s Joe Kyes scores two in boys soccer: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys soccer
Richmond-Burton 3, Genoa-Kingston 0: Joe Kyes scored two for the Rockets during a nonconference win.
Nick Kyes had a goal and an assist. Will Gardner and Jack Meyer each tallied assists.
Crystal Lake Central 1, Huntley 0: Gideon Burleson scored the lone goal of the game for the Tigers to secure a Fox Valley Conference victory.
Lake Zurich 3, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Trojans battled but couldn’t get on the board in nonconference action.
Bartlett 5, Burlington Central 1: The Rockets couldn’t come back in nonconference play.
Girls volleyball
Woodstock North 2, Neuqua Valley 1: The Thunder battled and came out on top for a Kaneland Invite tournament win, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9.
Marengo 2, Woodlands Academy 0: At the Yorkville Christian tournament, Marengo got the sweep, 25-18, 25-12.
Burlington Central 2, Zion-Benton 0: At the Richmond-Burton tournament, the Rockets dominated, 25-11, 25-10.
Burlington Central 2, Boylan Catholic 0: The Rockets got the sweep in another Richmond-Burton tournament match, 25-9, 25-9.
Burlington Central 2, Richmond-Burton 0: The Rockets beat the hosts and advanced to the semifinals in Richmond-Burton tournament play, 25-23, 25-13.
Burlington Central 2, Guilford 0: At the Richmond-Burton tournament, the Rockets got another sweep in the semifinal, 25-13, 25-18.
Kaneland 2, Woodstock North 0: At Kaneland, the Thunder fell and couldn’t come back in tournament action, 25-22, 25-21.
Girls flag football
Dundee-Crown 20, Larkin 0: The Chargers battled to win in a Larkin Triangular matchup.
Hampshire 18, Elgin 6: The Whip-Purs fought for a Larkin Triangular victory.
Girls tennis
Crystal Lake Central Invite: Crystal Lake Central took fifth and Prairie Ridge took sixth in an eight-team meet.
Boys cross country
Bartlett Invite: Jacobs took seventh with 225 points and Burlington Central took eighth with 280 points in a 22-team meet.
For the Golden Eagles, Maximilian Sudrzynski finished third (15:08.2) and Isaac Pepin finished 19th 16:02.8.
For the Rockets, Jayden Beecroft took 26th place overall (16:17.10)
Palatine Invite: At Deer Grove East Forest Preserve, Crystal Lake Central took 20th place with 581 points, Prairie Ridge took 23rd with 655 points, Hampshire took 26th with 686 points and Cary-Grove took 29th with 762 points in a 31-team meet.
Minooka Invite: Huntley took sixth with 172 points in a 10-team meet.
Mark Omoniyi was the top performer for the Red Raiders and took 28th (17:15.69).
Girls cross country
Bartlett Invite: Crystal Lake South took second place with 86 points, Jacobs took sixth with 156 points and and Burlington Central took seventh with 195 points in a 19-team meet.
For the Gators, Olivia Pinta took ninth (18:25), Caroline Lucas took 12th (18:39.7) and Victoria Pinta took 14th (18:48.2).
For the Golden Eagles, Hudson Szymonik took 16th (18:51.2).
For the Rockets, Abigail Burke took 10th (18:28).
Minooka Invite: Huntley took second in a nine-team meet with 47 points.
Cori Kilvinger took third (18:46.79) and Morgan Sauber took seventh (19:08.87).
Palatine Invite: At Deer Grove East Forest Preserve, Hampshire took 18th with 478 points, Crystal Lake Central took 23rd with 582 points, Cary-Grove took 26th with 712 points and Prairie Ridge took 29th with 824 points in a 32-team meet.
Winnebago Invite: Harvard finished eighth with 199 points and Boylan Catholic took first with 30 in a nine-team meet.
Hannah Jimenez took 40th place (15:53.75) for the Hornets.