R-B’s Joe Kyes scores two in boys soccer: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 3, Genoa-Kingston 0: Joe Kyes scored two for the Rockets during a nonconference win.

Nick Kyes had a goal and an assist. Will Gardner and Jack Meyer each tallied assists.

Crystal Lake Central 1, Huntley 0: Gideon Burleson scored the lone goal of the game for the Tigers to secure a Fox Valley Conference victory.

Lake Zurich 3, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Trojans battled but couldn’t get on the board in nonconference action.

Bartlett 5, Burlington Central 1: The Rockets couldn’t come back in nonconference play.

Girls volleyball

Woodstock North 2, Neuqua Valley 1: The Thunder battled and came out on top for a Kaneland Invite tournament win, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9.

Marengo 2, Woodlands Academy 0: At the Yorkville Christian tournament, Marengo got the sweep, 25-18, 25-12.

Burlington Central 2, Zion-Benton 0: At the Richmond-Burton tournament, the Rockets dominated, 25-11, 25-10.

Burlington Central 2, Boylan Catholic 0: The Rockets got the sweep in another Richmond-Burton tournament match, 25-9, 25-9.

Burlington Central 2, Richmond-Burton 0: The Rockets beat the hosts and advanced to the semifinals in Richmond-Burton tournament play, 25-23, 25-13.

Burlington Central 2, Guilford 0: At the Richmond-Burton tournament, the Rockets got another sweep in the semifinal, 25-13, 25-18.

Kaneland 2, Woodstock North 0: At Kaneland, the Thunder fell and couldn’t come back in tournament action, 25-22, 25-21.

Girls flag football

Dundee-Crown 20, Larkin 0: The Chargers battled to win in a Larkin Triangular matchup.

Hampshire 18, Elgin 6: The Whip-Purs fought for a Larkin Triangular victory.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central Invite: Crystal Lake Central took fifth and Prairie Ridge took sixth in an eight-team meet.

Boys cross country

Bartlett Invite: Jacobs took seventh with 225 points and Burlington Central took eighth with 280 points in a 22-team meet.

For the Golden Eagles, Maximilian Sudrzynski finished third (15:08.2) and Isaac Pepin finished 19th 16:02.8.

For the Rockets, Jayden Beecroft took 26th place overall (16:17.10)

Palatine Invite: At Deer Grove East Forest Preserve, Crystal Lake Central took 20th place with 581 points, Prairie Ridge took 23rd with 655 points, Hampshire took 26th with 686 points and Cary-Grove took 29th with 762 points in a 31-team meet.

Minooka Invite: Huntley took sixth with 172 points in a 10-team meet.

Mark Omoniyi was the top performer for the Red Raiders and took 28th (17:15.69).

Girls cross country

Bartlett Invite: Crystal Lake South took second place with 86 points, Jacobs took sixth with 156 points and and Burlington Central took seventh with 195 points in a 19-team meet.

For the Gators, Olivia Pinta took ninth (18:25), Caroline Lucas took 12th (18:39.7) and Victoria Pinta took 14th (18:48.2).

For the Golden Eagles, Hudson Szymonik took 16th (18:51.2).

For the Rockets, Abigail Burke took 10th (18:28).

Minooka Invite: Huntley took second in a nine-team meet with 47 points.

Cori Kilvinger took third (18:46.79) and Morgan Sauber took seventh (19:08.87).

Palatine Invite: At Deer Grove East Forest Preserve, Hampshire took 18th with 478 points, Crystal Lake Central took 23rd with 582 points, Cary-Grove took 26th with 712 points and Prairie Ridge took 29th with 824 points in a 32-team meet.

Winnebago Invite: Harvard finished eighth with 199 points and Boylan Catholic took first with 30 in a nine-team meet.

Hannah Jimenez took 40th place (15:53.75) for the Hornets.