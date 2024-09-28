Wanted: Big evergreen tree for Woodstock roundabout holiday display

Workers put the finishing touches on the Woodstock roundabout at intersection of Lake Avenue and South and Madison streets in 2022. Soon, a Christmas tree will grace the location. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Woodstock is looking ahead to the holidays season with a request for a coniferous evergreen tree to grace a local roundabout this holiday season.

The city announced Friday on its Facebook page that it’s seeking a 25- to 30-foot-tall tree for the Madison Street-Lake Avenue-South Street roundabout. Those who have a tree that fits the bill are encouraged to fill out an online form that asks them to submit photos of the tree from afar and close up. The form also asks people to agree that the city can contact them to set up a tree viewing. Submissions are due Oct. 25.

Woodstock will take care of removing the tree, restoring the property and giving the tree donor full credit for their donation, according to the post.

The tree search announcement comes just over a month after Woodstock had to say goodbye to the beloved blue spruce tree that lived in front of City Hall. The spruce was abut 50 years and dealing with a fungal infection, city officials said at the time.

That spruce was decorated with bright holiday lights during the winter season, but the city plans to put a new tree in the spruce’s place.

The donated tree will not be the first of its kind to live in the roundabout during the holidays. Last holiday season, the city put up a Christmas tree in the roundabout.

Earlier this year, local Woodstock artist Bobby Joe Scribner started work on a permanent sculpture for the roundabout.