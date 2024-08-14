‘Beloved’ tree outside Woodstock City Hall to be cut down Sunday

A blue spruce tree that lives in front of Woodstock City Hall is due to be cut down Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo provided by City of Woodstock)

A blue spruce tree that has stood in front of Woodstock City Hall for decades will be getting cut down soon.

The city announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that it would “be saying goodbye to the beloved Blue Spruce at City Hall” Sunday. The tree is about 50 years old, and the city arborist said it was “nearing the end of its serviceable life,” according to the post. City officials said the tree had been dealing with a fungal infection and needle blight, which had taken their toll on the tree.

During the holiday season, like many trees in the downtown area, the spruce was spruced up. It was decorated with multicolored Christmas lights during the holidays.

The city also invited residents to swing by City Hall at 121 W. Calhoun St. and get one final photo with the tree before it gets cut down Sunday. In the comments on the post, several commenters expressed sadness at the tree being cut down and the city confirmed a new tree is on the way.

The city said in the post they will share more details about the new tree soon.