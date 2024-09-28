Huntley girls tennis earns key FVC win over Cary-Grove: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls tennis

Huntley 6, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, the Red Raiders defeated the Trojans in an FVC match that was suspended Thursday because of darkness.

Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar came back to top C-G’s Aubrey Lonergan and Katie Groos 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in a highly-competitive No. 1 doubles match. Huntley won its other three doubles matches in straight sets with wins from Ari Patel and Julie Klockner (No. 2), Shea Nagle and Vinuthna Depala (No. 3) and Sara Willis and Giuli Farraj (No. 4)

Ella Doughty won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Raiders, and Gia Patel won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Elle Stawarz earned a 5-7, 6-2, 10-5 win at No. 3 singles for C-G.