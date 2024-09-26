After public vote, name chosen for new, multimillion-dollar park in Crystal Lake district

A rendering shows the playgrounds at the new Lakewood park, part of the Crystal Lake Park District system. (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Park District)

After public input and votes, the Crystal Lake Park District announced that the new, multimillion-dollar Lakewood park currently under construction will be named Lakewood Meadows.

The Crystal Lake Park District narrowed down more than 200 online submissions to four options. The winning Lakewood Meadows beat out runner-up Buttonwood Park by 17 votes, while Haligus Park and Lakewood Park trailed.

Board commissioners approved the name during last week’s meeting. Lakewood resident Diane Ayers submitted the winning entry and received a $100 Crystal Lake Park District gift card for her submission, according to a park district news release.

The 10-acre park off Haligus Road is expected to be completed by the spring. The park, projected to cost about $4.6 million, will be located south of the village of Lakewood Public Works facility.

Multiple grants helped fund the new park, including a $600,000 grant from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program last year. A $162,000 grant from GameTime, Cunningham Recreation and the Illinois Park and Recreation Association also was awarded last fall that will help fund equipment for two playgrounds.

Pickleball courts, shelters, a splash pad, a basketball court, soccer fields, a hammock area, a pollinator garden and walking trails all are planned for the new park, said Amy Olson, Crystal Lake Park District manager of park planning and development.

Two playgrounds will cater to different age groups: one will be for kids ages 2 to 5, and the other will be geared toward kids ages 5 to 12. Each playground will have Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible features, including a merry-go-round and chair swings, Olson said.

Construction will be split into two phases, with one playground, paved trail, pingpong table, chessboard picnic tables, Baggo court, splash pad and an educational garden first on the list, according to district documents.