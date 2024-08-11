Public can vote for name of Lakewood’s new park

The 10-acre park located near the Lakewood Village Wastewater Treatment Facility will have two playgrounds for multiple age groups. (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Park District)

After reviewing more than 200 submissions, the Crystal Lake Park District has opened public voting to name a new park in Lakewood.

The board of commissioners selected four names for public vote. Voting will be open until 5 p.m. Aug. 16, according to a news release. Voting is limited to one vote per IP address.

The options are:

Buttonwood Park

Haligus Park

Lakewood Meadows

Lakewood Park

The 10-acre park off Haligus Road is expected to break ground this year and will be completed by spring 2025. The park, projected to cost about $4.6 million, will be located south of the village of Lakewood Public Works facility.

Multiple grants helped fund the new park, including a $600,000 grant from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program last year. A $162,000 grant from GameTime, Cunningham Recreation and the Illinois Park and Recreation Association also was awarded last fall that will help fund equipment for two playgrounds.

Pickle ball courts, shelters, a splash pad, a basketball court, soccer fields, a hammock area, a pollinator garden and walking trails all are planned for the new park, said Amy Olson, Crystal Lake Park District manager of park planning and development.

Two playgrounds will cater to different age groups; one will be for kids ages 2 to 5, the other will be geared toward kids ages 5 to 12. Each playground will have Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible features, including a merry-go-round and chair swings, Olson said.

Construction will be split into two phases, with one playground, paved trail, pingpong table, chessboard picnic tables, baggo court, splash pad and an educational garden first on the list, according to district documents.

The winner will be announced Sept. 6 after a review by the board of commissioners, according to the release.

People can vote on the park district’s website, crystallakeparks.org/Name_Your_Park_Contest.