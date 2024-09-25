Huntley boys soccer, girls volleyball earn FVC wins: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Boys soccer

Huntley 3, Jacobs 0: At Huntley, Mason Leslie scored twice to lead the Red Raiders to a Fox Valley Conference shutout against the Golden Eagles. Max Connell added a solo tally for Huntley (6-4-2, 2-0).

Crystal Lake Central 1, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Nathan Gray accounted for the only goal of the game on an assist from Mason McIntyre as the Tigers improved to 9-2 overall, 2-0 in the FVC.

Crystal Lake South 1, Burlington Central 0 (OT): At Crystal Lake, Nick Prus scored a golden goal on a penalty kick in overtime to lift the Gators to the win in the FVC match. Noah Dunteman had five saves for South (6-6, 2-1).

McHenry 5, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, with 17 minutes remaining in a 2-2 match, Cole Tapia scored the first of two goals for McHenry to give the Warriors the lead for good. Nate Caruso, Adam Bronowicki and Marko Stojich also scored for McHenry (6-6, 1-2 FVC).

Cole Waddell and Evan Frangiamore scored for C-G (1-5, 0-3).

Prairie Ridge 4, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, Anthony Castro, Henry Knoll and Brandon Matei were among the goal scorers as the Wolves improved to 9-1-1 and 2-0-1 in the FVC.

Marian Central Catholic 1, Hope Academy 0: At Woodstock, Anthony Cutrona scored a goal in the first half on an assist from Henry Bonnet, and it held up to lift the Hurricanes to a Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Dustin Emmert had 13 saves for Marian (3-4-1, 2-0).

Girls volleyball

Huntley 2, Burlington Central 1: At Huntley, Georgia Watson slammed home 20 kills, and Sienna Robertson added nine as the Red Raiders outlasted the Rockets 25-17, 24-26, 25-13 to close out the first half of the FVC schedule.

Abby Whitehouse had 15 assists, and Emily Ernst had 13 for Huntley (9-1, 8-1 FVC), which leads the conference by a win over Hampshire and Prairie Ridge.

Leah Freesemann had nine kills and two blocks for Central (11-4, 6-3).

Prairie Ridge 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Wolves defeated the Warriors 25-13, 26-28, 25-3 in an FVC match. Maizy Agnello had 16 kills, Grace Jansen had 12 assists and Adeline Grider had three blocks for Prairie Ridge (11-5, 7-2), which is tied for second place in the conference.

Destiny Parsons had eight kills, and Sophie Zieba added five for McHenry (9-6, 4-5).

Dundee-Crown 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Carpentersville, freshman Erin Bruce had 12 kills as the Chargers took down the Trojans 19-25, 25-21, 25-15 in their FVC match. Maura Minogue had 18 digs, and Nina Marcanti added 15 digs as D-C improved to 5-8 and 2-7 in the FVC.

Jacobs 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, Emmerson Freewalt had 10 kills, and Jordan Miller added 21 digs as the Golden Eagles beat the Gators, 25-22, 16-25, 25-19 in FVC action. Gianna Coletti chipped in 25 assists for Jacobs (5-9, 2-7), and Layla Merlin added seven kills.

Morgan Johnson led South (7-8, 3-6) with 13 kills and 12 digs. Bobbi Wire had nine kills and 10 digs, Olivia Apt had 27 assists and Ellesse Sain had four blocks.

Boys cross country

McHenry 48, Crystal Lake Central 51, Crystal Lake South 52, Jacobs 67: At Algonquin, juniors Nate Martin and Myles Wagner and sophomore Jaxon Berry finished fifth through seventh to help McHenry to the meet win in a tight matchup of some of the top distance programs in the state.

Jackie Clark of Crystal Lake Central finished first overall, and Jackson Hopkins was third for the Tigers. Joseph Gonzalez finished second, and Adam Stromborn placed fourth for South. Isaac Pepin finished ninth for Jacobs.

Girls cross country

Crystal Lake Central 34, Crystal Lake South 35, Jacobs 68, McHenry 98: At Algonquin, Hadley Ferrero and Brynn Matthaei finished 1-2 to help the Tigers win the meet by one point. Caroline Lucas, Laynie Ripley and Victoria Pinta finished third through fifth for South.

Hudson Szymonik finished sixth for Jacobs, and Delaina Floden was ninth for McHenry.