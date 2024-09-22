Northwest Herald daily prep sports schedule for week of Sept. 23

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Sept. 23 in the McHenry County area.

Monday, Sept. 23

Volleyball: Marian Central at McHenry, 5:30 p.m.; Crystal Lake Central at Stevenson, Johnsburg at Harvard, Marengo at Sandwich, Plano at Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North at Woodstock, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Sandwich at Woodstock North, Richmond-Burton at Marengo, Woodstock at Johnsburg, Harvard at Plano, 4:30 p.m.; Marian Central at Cristo Rey St. Martin, 6 p.m.

Boys golf: North Boone at Johnsburg (Boone Creek), IMSA at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Burlington Central at Huntley (Pinecrest), Crystal Lake Central co-op at Hampshire (Randall Oaks), Jacobs at Dundee-Crown (Bonnie Dundee), McHenry at Prairie Ridge (Turnberry), Woodstock North co-op at South Elgin (The Highlands), 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Woodstock at Woodstock North, Crystal Lake Central, Marian Central, McHenry at Crystal Lake Central Quad, 4 p.m.; Johnsburg at Marengo, Mundelein at Crystal Lake South, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Volleyball: Burlington Central at Huntley, Cary-Grove at Dundee-Crown, Crystal Lake Central at Hampshire, Jacobs at Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge at McHenry, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Hope Academy at Marian Central, Crystal Lake Central at Dundee-Crown, Burlington Central at Crystal Lake South, McHenry at Cary-Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie Ridge at Hampshire, Jacobs at Huntley, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Burlington Central at Hampshire (Randall Oaks), Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake Central, (RedTail), McHenry at Crystal Lake South (Crystal Lake CC), Jacobs at Dundee-Crown (Bonnie Dundee), Huntley at Prairie Ridge (Turnberry CC), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Marengo, Woodstock North co-op at Johnsburg Triangular (Boone Creek), Harvard at Richmond-Burton (Nippersink), 4 p.m.

Boys cross country: Burlington Central, Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown at Dundee-Crown (at Randall Oaks), Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Jacobs, McHenry at Jacobs (at Veteran Acres Park), Huntley, Hampshire, Prairie Ridge at Huntley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Burlington Central, Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown at Dundee-Crown (at Randall Oaks), Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Jacobs, McHenry at Jacobs (at Veteran Acres Park), Huntley, Hampshire, Prairie Ridge at Huntley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Crystal Lake Central at McHenry, Cary-Grove at Hampshire, Huntley ay Crystal Lake South, Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Flag football: South Elgin at Hampshire, Dundee-Crown at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Volleyball: Huntley at Barrington, Woodstock at Harvard, Woodstock North at Marengo, 6 p.m.; Richmond-Burton at Johnsburg, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Woodstock North at Woodstock, Plano at Richmond-Burton, Marengo at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m.; Johnsburg at Harvard, 6:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Burlington Central, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs, McHenry, Prairie Ridge at Fox Valley Conference Tournament (RedTail), Harvard, Johnsburg, Marengo, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North co-op at Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament, 9 a.m.

Girls golf: Burlington Central, Crystal Lake Central co-op, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs, McHenry, Prairie Ridge at Fox Valley Conference Tournament (Crystal Woods), 9 a.m.

Girls swimming: Crystal Lake South co-op, Dundee-Crown co-op at Woodstock North co-op Triangular, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Woodstock at Marengo, Woodstock North at Johnsburg, Crystal Lake Central at Dundee-Crown, Cary-Grove at Grayslake North, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Volleyball: Cary-Grove at Burlington Central, Huntley at Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South at Dundee-Crown, Hampshire at McHenry, Prairie Ridge at Jacobs, 5:30 p.m.; Aurora Christian at Marian Central, 6 p.m.; Richmond-Burton at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Belvidere North at Woodstock North, Rockford Lutheran at Marengo, Prairie Ridge at Huntley, Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.; Rockford East at Harvard, 6:15 p.m.; Crystal Lake South at Hampshire, Cary-Grove at Jacobs, Dundee-Crown at McHenry, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Harvard, Johnsburg, Marengo, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North co-op at Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament (Blackstone), 9 a.m.

Girls tennis: Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, Jacobs at Crystal Lake Central, Huntley at Cary-Grove, McHenry at Crystal Lake South, Marian Central at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.

Flag football: Antioch at Dundee-Crown, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Football: Burlington Central at McHenry, Cary-Grove at Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake South at Crystal Lake Central, Dundee-Crown at Jacobs, Huntley at Hampshire, Christ the King at Marian Central, Alden-Hebron at Polo, 7 p.m.; Harvard at Sandwich, Johnsburg at Woodstock North, Plano at Marengo, Richmond-Burton at Woodstock, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Woodstock North at Kaneland Invite, TBA

Boys soccer: Prairie Ridge at Addison Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Volleyball: Harvard at Harvard Tournament, McHenry, Richmond-Burton at Antioch Tournament, 8 a.m.; Johnsburg at Westosha Central Invite, Marengo vs. Dixon at Yorkville Christian Tournament, 9 a.m.; Marengo vs. Yorkville Christian at Yorkville Christian Tournament, 10 a.m.; Marengo vs. Chicago Lake View at Yorkville Christian Tournament, 1 p.m.; Burlington Central, McHenry at Richmond-Burton Tournament, Woodstock North at Kaneland Invite, TBA

Boys soccer: Rockford Guilford at Hampshire, Lake Zurich at Cary-Grove, 9 a.m.; Genoa-Kingston at Richmond-Burton, Crystal Lake Central at Huntley, Bartlett at Burlington Central, 10 a.m.; DeKalb at Woodstock, Jacobs at Grayslake North, Dundee-Crown at Mundelein, 11 a.m.; Johnsburg at Antioch, noon

Boys golf: Dundee-Crown, Marian Central, Prairie Ridge at Grayslake Central Invite (Stonewall Orchard), 9 a.m.

Girls golf: Dundee-Crown, Prairie Ridge at Rolling Meadows Invite (Arlington Lakes), 8 a.m.; Huntley at Rosary Invite (Phillips Park), 9 a.m.

Girls swimming: Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South co-op, Dundee-Crown co-op, Huntley at Buffalo Grove Invite, Woodstock North co-op at Freeport Invite, 8 a.m.

Boys cross country: Burlington Central, Crystal Lake South, Jacobs at Bartlett Invitational, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire at Invitational (at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve), Huntley at Minooka Invitational (at Hoover Elementary in Calumet City), Prairie Ridge at Palatine Invitational (at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve), McHenry, Woodstock at Janesville Parker Invitational (at Janesville, Wisc.), Johnsburg, Crystal Lake South, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North, Woodstock at Grant Invitational, 9 a.m.; Harvard, Marian Central at Winnebago Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls cross country: Burlington Central, Crystal Lake South, Jacobs at Bartlett Invitational, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire at Invitational (at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve), Huntley at Minooka Invitational (at Hoover Elementary in Calumet City), Prairie Ridge at Palatine Invitational (at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve), McHenry, Woodstock at Janesville Parker Invitational (at Janesville, Wisc.), Johnsburg, Crystal Lake South, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North, Woodstock at Grant Invitational, 9 a.m.; Harvard, Marian Central at Winnebago Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis: Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South at Cary-Grove Invitational, Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake Central Invitational, Woodstock, Woodstock North at Woodstock Invitational, 8 a.m.; Hampshire, Huntley, Johnsburg at Lakes Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Jacobs, Dundee-Crown at Jacobs Invitational, 9 a.m.; Marian Central at Olivet Nazarene Tournament, 10 a.m.

Flag football: Dundee-Crown vs. Larkin at Larkin Triangular, 9 a.m.; Hampshire vs. Elgin at Larkin Triangular, 10 a.m.; Dundee-Crown vs. Hampshire at Larkin Triangular, 11 a.m.