Jacobs boys golf wins Dundee-Crown Charger Classic: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys golf

Dundee-Crown Charger Classic: At Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee, Jacobs fired a team score of 300 to win the 21-team invite. The Golden Eagles beat runner-up Lyons (303) by three shots.

Jacobs senior Barrett Rennell carded a 1-under-par 70 and placed runner-up. Also scoring for the Eagles were Logan Henning (12th place, 74), Chase Garden (18th, 76) and Noah Deremo (80). Palatine’s William Slatkay won with a 69.

Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan took fourth with a 72. Prairie Ridge’s JJ Lee (72) was sixth, Hampshire’s Seth Gillie (72) was seventh and Huntley’s Taig Bhathal (73) was eighth.

Marian Central’s Peter Louise (74) was 13th, Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice (75) was 14th and Huntley’s Austin Matich (75) was 15th. Dundee-Crown’s Jared Russell (76) took 19th and Prairie Ridge’s Austin Klauser (76) was 21st.

Burlington Central (304) finished fourth, Crystal Lake Central (313) was seventh, Prairie Ridge (314) was eighth and Huntley (316) was ninth. Hampshire (320) took 10th, Marian Central (322) was 12th, Cary-Grove (329) was 13th, Dundee-Crown (333) was 15th and Woodstock North co-op (368) was 20th.

Girls golf

Mundelein Invitational: At Brae Loch in Grayslake, McHenry won the team championship with a score of 370. Abby Powers, Kilynn Axelson, Abby Shoemaker and Jennifer Henry all placed for the Warriors.

Johnsburg finished in fourth. Lauren McQuiston led the Skyhawks with a 95.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central 8, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, Ryan Spencer, Ulisses Mateos and Nathan Gray each scored two goals for the Tigers in a nonconference win over the Thunder.

Elder Hernandez and Anthony Bellino also scored. Gavin Kane had two assists.

Huntley 4, Hononegah 0: At Huntley, Aiden Felz, Anthony Frelas, Tylar Caddick and Aktai Mametjanov scored one goal apiece for the Red Raiders (5-4-2) in a nonconference win against the Indians.

Boys cross country

Woodstock Ryan Byrne Festival: At Emricson Park, Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt finished first with a time of 16:32.58. Prairie Ridge’s Steven Randles (16:58.80) took runner-up and teammate Thomas Henry (17:21.10) was third.

Kaneland Larry Eddington Invite: At Kaneland, Crystal Lake Central’s Jackie Clark (15:22.10) took 12th, Hampshire’s Jack Sheets (15:24.60) was 14th and Jacobs’ Isaac Pepin (15:24.70) was 15th in the 20-team meet.

Crystal Lake Central took seventh as a team, Hampshire was eighth, Burlington Central was 13th and Jacobs was 15th.

Girls cross country

Woodstock Ryan Byrne Festival: At Emricson Park, Richmond-Burton’s Alexia Spatz took first with a time of 20:03.67. Dundee-Crown’s Delilah Kissane (21:45.25) was second and Prairie Ridge’s Anneke Dam (21:35.71) was third.

Kaneland Larry Eddington Invite: At Kaneland, Crystal Lake Central’s Hadley Ferrero finished in fifth with a time of 17:55.70 in the 20-team meet. Burlington Central’s Abigail Burke was 10th, Jacobs’ Hudson Szymonik was 11th, Crystal Lake Central’s Brynn Matthaei was 15th and Hampshire’s Annabelle Haskins was 19th.

Hampshire placed third, Crystal Lake Central was fourth, Burlington Central was eighth and Jacobs was 10th.

Girls tennis

Huntley Quad: At Huntley, the Red Raiders defeated Marian Central, Woodstock North and Mundelein all by a 5-0 score. Huntley and Woodstock North played only one set in their dual.

Ella Doughty was 3-0 at No. 1 singles for Huntley, Gia Patel was 2-0 at No. 2 singles, Carlie Weishaar and Kate Burkey were 3-0 at No. 1 doubles, Julie Klockner and Ari Patel were 3-0 at No. 2 doubles, and Shea Nagle and Vinuthna Depala were 3-0 at No. 3 doubles.