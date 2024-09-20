McHenry County buys support dog named Honey for courthouse

Honey, the new support and comfort golden retriever, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, in Woodstock. Currently, the puppy is in the socializing stage of her training. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

The courthouse can be a stressful place, where not too many people want to be, said Dan Wallis, the McHenry County courthouse administrator. To help alleviate some of that angst, the Woodstock facility has welcomed in Honey the support dog.

The golden retriever, who is a few months old, was named by courthouse employees and “will assist in alleviating stress and promoting a calming environment within the court,” Wallis said. He is Honey’s handler and trainer, taking her home each night.

[ Photos: Honey the support dog joins courthouse crew ]

In recent days, Wallis has been seen walking Honey around the courthouse to meet people and socialize her. He will accompany Honey during a six-week training program to certify her as a comfort dog. She will be available for comfort to anyone at anytime, anywhere in the courthouse – offices, hallways, courtrooms.

Wallis said the initiative reflects the growing trend of integrating facility dogs into court systems nationwide.

McHenry County Public Defender Mark Cook pets Honey as Dan Wallis, the McHenry County Trial Court Administrator, walks the new support and comfort golden retriever around the McHenry County Courthouse on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, in Woodstock. Currently, the puppy is in the socializing stage of her training. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

“Recognizing the often stressful nature of court proceedings, the 22nd Judicial Circuit believes that having a facility dog present is a worthwhile endeavor to foster a more supportive and comforting atmosphere,” he said.

Dogs can reduce anger, anxiety, depression and general distress. In courtrooms, they can help witnesses, particularly children and victims of trauma, feel more at ease during difficult testimony. A dog’s presence can lead to more clear, coherent testimony, experts say.

Some attorneys said they had not yet met Honey, but added that knew she’d had a few “accidents” around the courthouse. Others said they think she is a “great” addition.

“I do think it is a great idea,” said defense attorney Brian Stevens, who regularly appears in McHenry County court. “It can only have a calming effect on people who by the nature of litigation are generally feeling anxious and distressed.”

Patty Boyd, data operations manager in the circuit court clerk’s office, said Honey is “so sweet and doesn’t jump on you.” She visited with her recently in Wallis’ office.

“My dad died, and some days are good and some aren’t,” Boyd said. “It’s nice to have her around when you need a pick-me-up. For other people, I think, trained therapy dogs will be a huge benefit if they are nervous or scared or just need support.”

McHenry County Circuit Court Clerk Kathy Keefe said she also has met Honey and has even been in meetings with her. However, Honey doesn’t bring much to the table because she mostly sleeps.

“She has such a sweet disposition,” Keefe said. “I do think the calming influence of having Honey in the building will be very beneficial, not only for parties involved in high stress court appearances, but also for the employees, judges and attorneys who are in the courthouse day in and day out. “The courthouse can be a very high-stress environment, and just having Honey around definitely lifts people’s spirits.”

The county bought Honey for $2,500 from Sunset Golden in Villa Park.

Sunset Golden founder Debra Szwandrok previously was referred to when golden retrievers were sent to Newtown, Connecticut, after the mass shooting in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School. She also noted the work golden retrievers do through Lutheran Church Charities and said the dogs provide “a calming that is hard to explain unless you witness it.”

“I am trying to get every police department to get a dog for the PTSD that the officers have from everything they get to see,” she said.

A golden retriever named Oakley joined the city of McHenry Police Department in 2022 as the first therapy dog in the county. His handler Jason Sterwerf, the department’s social services coordinator, said in a Northwest Herald story at the time that there are studies that show when people pet or interact with a dog, their blood pressure and heart rates come down.

For police and other department employees, a dog can be calming when stressed so they can focus on their jobs. When a member of the community comes in to report an incident a dog can calm them so they can tell an officer what happened to them or what they saw, Sterwerf said.

Szwandrok also said that a dog in the courtroom can calm someone who is nervous about being there.

“It changes their focus,” she said.

Last month, Desi, a 1-year-old standard poodle, arrived at the Lake County courthouse. She was donated through Canines4Comfort, of Round Lake, according to a news release. She is trained to provide a range of services including spending time with jurors and children and providing comfort to all courthouse employees including judges and attorneys, according to the release. She is the first full-time, official courthouse-owned dog in the state Illinois, Kasey Morgan, assistant director of judicial operation. Other dogs have worked for the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office and in the public defender’s office but were not owned and designated solely for the courthouse.

“Desi has already made a significant impact on our community,” Chief Judge Daniel B. Shanes said.

“Honey is a very welcome addition to our court family,” McHenry County Chief Judge Michael Chmiel said, adding that the discussion around getting a support dog in the courthouse began a few years ago and now “the time seemed right to move forward with our new teammate.”

Attorney Jeannie Ridings said that anytime Honey is around, “you see smiles everywhere, which is really rare. As we know, everyone in court comes with problems ... concerns, and it’s really something else to see their smiles. As an attorney, I have to drop everything and pet the dog.”

Ridings said Honey will be especially helpful for children in the courthouse.

“I’m sure it will make them feel great to see a familiar face. ... This is the people’s building and you have to treat it like that,” Ridings said. “It’s for kids the elderly and if it’s one thing that makes them feel a little more welcome, I’m all for it.”