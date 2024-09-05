Lake County Courthouse partners with Canines 4 Comfort

Desi is a 1-year-old purebred standard poodle raised and trained by Canines 4 Comfort of Round Lake and donated to the 19th Judicial Circuit as the court’s first facility dog, one of the only designated courthouse facility dogs in the state of Illinois, according to a news release. (Photo provided by the 19th Judicial Circuit)

WAUKEGAN – The 19th Judicial Circuit Court’s newest employee has four legs, curly apricot-colored hair, a fuzzy tail and an uncanny ability to make almost everyone smile.

Desi is a 1-year-old purebred standard poodle raised and trained by Canines 4 Comfort of Round Lake and donated to the 19th Judicial Circuit as the court’s first facility dog, one of the only designated courthouse facility dogs in the state of Illinois, according to a news release.

Desi’s training equips her to perform a wide range of specific skilled tasks in the courthouse, from helping victims, petitioners and defendants in court to welcoming and spending time with jurors, visiting children in Kids’ Korner and even supporting employees and justice partners including judges and attorneys throughout the workday.

Desi’s training and skills make her an invaluable and unique addition to the courthouse, bringing hope and positivity to all she interacts with, according to the release.

“Desi has already made a significant impact on our community,” Chief Judge Daniel B. Shanes said in the release. “We are incredibly fortunate and grateful to Canines 4 Comfort and their volunteers for finding and training a facility dog that is a wonderful addition to our 19th Judicial Circuit family. Desi has already shown us that she can make a positive impact on court participants and employees alike. Facility dogs like Desi are trained to lessen stress, anxiety and trauma. Her job is to provide support and affection. When you see her around the building, ask her handlers if you can pet her. She will brighten your day.”

Canines 4 Comfort is a 501(c)(3) that provides trained dogs to support mental health and wellness. The dogs provide life-changing comfort, stability and purpose for those who are privileged to interact with them.

Desi began her career with the 19th Judicial Circuit last month.