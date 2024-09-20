Fire leaves Lakemoor home uninhabitable

No one was injured and firefighters rescued two dogs and a rabbit from a house fire Thursday evening in Lakemoor that left the home uninhabitable, according to officials from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called about 10:40 p.m. to the 500 block of South Longbeach Road. When arriving on the scene five minutes after the initial call, they found a one-story home with heavy fire coming from the garage that had extended into the attic, according to a department news release.

All of the residents had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, but firefighters searching the home while attacking the fire were able to save the animals. The area does not have fire hydrants, so mutual aid was requested. The fire was under control within 30 minutes, according to the release.

No damage estimate was provided, but the residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Mutual aid was provided by the fire districts or fire departments from Algonquin/Lake in the Hills, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Fox River Grove, Greater Round Lake, Hebron-Alden-Greenwood, Lake Villa, Nunda Township, Richmond, Spring Grove, Wauconda and Woodstock. The fire’s cause still is under investigation.