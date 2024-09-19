Woodstock OKs solar farm it denied last year; county board vote yes on farm near Wonder Lake

A solar farm at Huntley High School is shown in 2023. Both the city of Woodstock and the McHenry County Board approved solar farms Tuesday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Almost a year after the Woodstock City Council denied another extension for a proposed solar farm near the intersection of Lily Pond Road and Route 14, officials gave their blessing to the plan.

Some of the reasons the council gave for denying the extension last year included concerns about how the project had not progressed much since original approvals in 2018 and how the intersection is a gateway to the city.

Earlier this year, the council approved an ordinance requiring solar farms to be at least 1,250 feet away from the right of way on arterial roads, which includes Route 14. As part of the approvals for the new solar farm, the council signed off on a variation from that requirement in addition to a new special-use permit.

Representatives from Generate Capital, the company behind the solar farm, spoke to the council about their plans. Bethel Gashaw, a project manager for Generate, told the council that the company took over the project in December 2022.

The company plans to donate $100,000 for public infrastructure or signage in town, as well as contribute funds toward a “Welcome to Woodstock” sign at the southeast corner of the solar farm and provide a 10% bill credit for residents who opt into the project, Gashaw said.

Gashaw said the company also wants to fund a $1,500 scholarship each year for 10 years for students interested in careers in sustainability or energy. The city would administer the scholarship, Gashaw said.

Andrew Kim of Pure Power Engineering talked about the height and potential noise of the panels. Kim said the height of the structure would be 9 feet, 6 inches and said noise decreases farther away from the equipment.

Mayor Mike Turner said he wanted to assure the project team and the public that the issue has “undergone extensive – and I mean extensive – review” by council members.

Trees would screen Route 14 and Lily Pond Road from the farm, according to city documents. Most of the questions council members posed Tuesday dealt with the landscaping.

Council member Gordie Tebo asked whether drivers coming into Woodstock would notice the solar farm.

Kate Duncan, one of the attorneys on the project, said there is robust landscaping proposed. Duncan confirmed the panels’ height and said fencing surrounding the panels will be 7 feet tall.

“It’s intended to be a beautiful screening ... but I can’t tell you that you won’t see it,” Duncan said.

Council member Darrin Flynn asked how long it would take the trees to mature. Representatives on the project said the evergreen and deciduous trees to be planted will be about 6 feet tall to start, with 12 to 18 inches of growth per year.

Two draft ordinances were included with meeting materials, one approving the farm and one denying it.

“Going to be 100% honest: This a tough one,” Flynn said before teeing up an approval vote.

The vote passed 4-2, with Flynn, Tebo, Natalie Ziemba and Turner approving it. Council members Bob Seegers and Tom Nierman voted no, and council member Melissa McMahon was absent.

The Woodstock Plan Commission previously gave unanimous approval to the farm, but city staff did not think standards for the special-use permit or the variation had been met, according to city documents.

Across town, the McHenry County Board separately gave its approval Tuesday night to a solar farm west of East Wonder Lake Road and between Maplewood Drive and Route 120 near Wonder Lake.

Solar farms have been a controversial topic among the County Board. Earlier this year, it walked back some solar farm restrictions after having been sued over them.

At the County Board meeting Tuesday, board member Jim Kearns, R-Huntley, pulled the solar farm off the consent agenda so he could vote “no.”

Besides Kearns pulling the item, there was no discussion on the solar farm before the vote. The farm passed on a 13-4-1 vote. Members Pamela Althoff, R-McHenry; Carolyn Campbell, D-Crystal Lake; Joe Gottemoller, R-Crystal Lake; Terri Greeno, R-Crystal Lake; Carl Kamienski, R-Johnsburg; Theresa Meshes, D-Fox River Grove; Lou Ness, D-Woodstock; John Reinert, R-Crystal Lake; Brian Sager, R-Woodstock; Michael Skala, R-Huntley; Larry Smith, R-Harvard; Gloria Van Hof, D-Crystal Lake; and Kelli Wegener, D-Crystal Lake, voted yes. Kearns; Matt Kunkle, R-Algonquin; Mike Shorten, R-Crystal Lake; and Tracie Von Bergen, R-Hebron, voted no; and Eric Hendricks, R-Lake in the Hills, abstained.