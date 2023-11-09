Woodstock City Council says no to solar farm extension, yes to zoning change for self-storage facility

The Woodstock City Council has voted against extending a special use permit for a proposed solar farm and voted in favor of a zoning change to pave the way for a self-storage facility.

The proposed storage facility, located at 708 McHenry Avenue, backs up to a neighborhood. Several restrictions for the facility were in place before Tuesday’s vote, including light pointing downward and operating hours being limited to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., among other requirements, according to city documents.

Several residents in the neighborhood adjacent to the property spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, stating their opposition to the proposed facility. Some of their concerns included worries about stormwater coming into their property.

Some City Council members acknowledged the residents’ comments.

“I want to publicly commend and applaud the residents,” council member Natalie Ziemba said, adding the comments “weigh very heavily.”

Council member Bob Seegers said that he understood residents’ concerns, but he also said he supported the request.

“This storage unit would fit in seamlessly,” he said.

The city council added in a caveat that if the property is sold, the zoning change would not be extended.

The vote changes the zoning for a portion of the property and allows for a special use permit for the property.

When it came time for the vote, Ziemba was the sole “no” vote.

The Woodstock City Council also reviewed – but rejected – extending the special use permit for a proposed solar farm at Route 14 and Lily Pond Road.

If approved, it would have been the fourth extension for the farm, which received a one-year extension last year.

City council members were very reluctant to support another extension, with councilmember Tom Nierman saying the location of the proposed solar farm is “the gateway to our town.”

Seegers and council member Darrin Flynn said that the solar farm operators should provide more benefits to Woodstock.

The project was originally approved in 2018, and with three extensions since, some on the council expressed their skepticism that the project would be completed.

“The concern I’ve had is nothing is moved,” mayor Michael Turner said.

The council took a vote on whether to give the petitioners two weeks to come back to the council, with more benefits to the city, but that failed by one vote. The council then voted on the extension but that also failed by one vote.