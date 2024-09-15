September 15, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
Northwest Herald

Northwest Herald daily prep sports schedule for week of Sept. 16

By Shaw Local News Network

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Sept. 16 in the McHenry County area.

Monday, Sept. 16

Volleyball: Marian Central at Lakes, 5:30 p.m.; Marengo at Harvard, Johnsburg at Plano, Woodstock North at Richmond-Burton, Woodstock at Sandwich, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Plano at Woodstock, Sandwich at Richmond-Burton, Marengo at Johnsburg, Dundee-Crown at Streamwood Tournament, 4:30 p.m.; Woodstock North at Harvard, 6:15 p.m.; Crystal Lake Central Prairie Ridge, Woodstock at BodyArmor Series, TBA

Boys golf: Harvard at Plano (Cedardell), Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North co-op at Antioch Quad, 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Burlington Central at McHenry (Boone Creek), Crystal Lake Central co-op at Dundee-Crown (Bonnie Dundee), Hampshire at Prairie Ridge (Turnberry), Huntley at Jacobs (Randall Oaks), Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton at Woodstock North co-op (Woodstock CC), Marian Central at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Woodstock North at Johnsburg, McHenry at Grayslake Central, Crystal Lake Central at South Elgin, Marengo at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Volleyball: Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central, Huntley at Cary-Grove, Jacobs at Crystal Lake Central, McHenry at Crystal Lake South, Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, 5:30 p.m.; North Boone at Harvard, Marian Central at Chicago Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Jacobs at Prairie Ridge, Burlington Central at Cary-Grove, 4:30 p.m.; McHenry at Hampshire, 6:30 p.m.; Huntley at Round Lake, 7 p.m.

Boys golf: Huntley at Burlington Central (Whisper Creek), Cary-Grove at McHenry (McHenry CC), Crystal Lake Central at Prairie Ridge (Turnberry), Crystal Lake South at Jacobs (Randall Oaks), Dundee-Crown at Hampshire (Randall Oaks), Sandwich at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), Marian Central at Schaumburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Plano at Harvard (Beaver Creek), North Boone at Johnsburg (Boone Creek), Marengo at Sandwich (Edgebrook), McHenry at Crystal Lake Central co-op (RedTail), 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Timothy Christian at Marian Central, Dundee-Crown at McHenry, Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, Jacobs at Cary-Grove, Huntley at Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake Central at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Flag football: Hampshire at Streamwood, 6 p.m.; Bartlett at Dundee-Crown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Volleyball: Prairie Ridge at Wheaton Warrenville South Invite, 5 p.m.; Harvard at Plano, Richmond-Burton at Marengo, 6 p.m.; Woodstock at Johnsburg, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Woodstock North at Richmond-Burton, Johnsburg at Plano, Dundee-Crown at Elgin Tournament, Woodstock at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m.; Marengo at Harvard, 6:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Jacobs at Crystal Lake Central (RedTail), Johnsburg, Marengo at Richmond-Burton Triangular (Twin Lakes), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake Central co-op (RedTail), Dundee-Crown at Huntley (Pinecrest), 4 p.m.

Girls swimming: Woodstock North co-op at Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown co-op at McHenry, 4:30 p.m.; Crystal Lake South co-op at South Elgin, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: Woodstock North at Marengo, Woodstock at Johnsburg, Dundee-Crown at Bartlett, Crystal Lake South at Grayslake North, Cary-Grove at Wauconda, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Volleyball: Burlington Central at Hampshire, Crystal Lake South at Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central at Prairie Ridge, Dundee-Crown at Huntley, McHenry at Jacobs, 5:30 p.m.; Hope Academy at Marian Central, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: St. Edward at Marian Central, Crystal Lake South at Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.; Hampshire at Jacobs, Huntley at McHenry, Harvard at Belvidere North, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Burlington Central at Jacobs (Randall Oaks), Prairie Ridge at Cary-Grove (Foxford Hills), McHenry at Crystal Lake Central (RedTail), Crystal Lake South at Dundee-Crown (Bonnie Dundee), Hampshire at Huntley (Pinecrest), North Boone at Harvard (Plum Tree), Harvard, Richmond-Burton at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Johnsburg at Dundee-Crown (Bonnie Dundee), Jacobs at McHenry (Boone Creek), North Boone at Harvard (Beaver Creek), Johnsburg at Grant (Hickory Knoll), Genoa-Kingston at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), Marian Central at Woodstock North co-op (Woodstock CC), 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Marian Central at Marengo, Jacobs at Dundee-Crown, Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge at Cary-Grove, Hampshire at Huntley, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Football: Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central, Jacobs at Cary-Grove, Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, McHenry at Dundee-Crown, Prairie Ridge at Huntley, West Carroll at Alden-Hebron, 7 p.m.; Marian Central at Chicago Christian, 7:15 p.m.; Richmond-Burton at Harvard, Sandwich at Johnsburg, Woodstock at Marengo, Woodstock North at Plano, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Woodstock North at Crystal Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: McHenry, Johnsburg at McHenry Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Hampshire at Burlington Central (Whisper Creek), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Volleyball: Cary-Grove at Glenbard West Invite, Burlington Central, Marian Central, Woodstock, Woodstock North at Hampshire Tournament, Prairie Ridge at Wheaton Warrenville South Invite, 8 a.m.

Boys soccer: McHenry, Johnsburg at McHenry Tournament, 8 a.m.; Crystal Lake Central at Woodstock North, 10 a.m.; Richmond-Burton at Harvard, Crystal Lake South at Schaumburg, Belvidere at Burlington Central, Jacobs at Woodstock, 11 a.m.; Hononegah at Huntley, 11:30 a.m.; Hampshire at Larkin, 1 p.m.

Boys golf: Harvard, Johnsburg, Marengo, Richmond-Burton at Genoa-Kingston Fran Noyes Invite (Swan Hills), 8 a.m.; Burlington Central, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs, Marian Central, Prairie Ridge, Woodstock North co-op at Dundee-Crown Invite (Randall Oaks), 12:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Johnsburg, McHenry at Mundelein Invite (Brae Loch), 8 a.m.; Hampshire, Huntley, Prairie Ridge at Guilford Invite (Ingersoll), 9 a.m.; Woodstock North co-op at Warren Invite (Bittersweet), noon

Girls swimming: Dundee-Crown co-op at West Aurora Invite, McHenry at Jefferson Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis: Crystal Lake Central at Palatine Quad, Cary-Grove at Niles West, Invitational, Dundee-Crown at Moraine Community College Quad, Huntley, Woodstock North at Huntley Quad, Jacobs at Elk Grove Invitational, 8 a.m.

Boys cross country: Huntley at Minooka Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South at Warren Invitational, Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire, Jacobs at Kaneland Invitational, Woodstock, Dundee-Crown, Prairie Ridge, Harvard, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North at Woodstock Invitational (at Emricson Park), 9 a.m.

Girls cross country: Huntley at Minooka Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South at Warren Invitational, Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire, Jacobs at Kaneland Invitational, Woodstock, Dundee-Crown, Prairie Ridge, Harvard, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North at Woodstock Invitational (at Emricson Park), 9 a.m.

Flag football: McHenry at Fenton, 9 a.m.

Burlington Central PrepsCary-Grove PrepsCrystal Lake Central PrepsCrystal Lake South PrepsDundee-Crown PrepsHampshire PrepsHuntley PrepsJacobs PrepsMcHenry PrepsPrairie Ridge PrepsHarvard PrepsJohnsburg PrepsMarengo PrepsRichmond-Burton PrepsWoodstock PrepsWoodstock North PrepsAlden-Hebron PrepsMarian Central Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois