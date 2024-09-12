Subdivision near McHenry under boil order; area gets water from Aqua Illinois

The water tower for the Eastwood Manor water system on Monday, March 27, 2023. The private water provider, Aqua Illinois, asked residents Wednesday to boil water until further notice. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Residents in the Eastwood Manor subdivision near McHenry were alerted Wednesday night to a boil order from their water supplier that will extend into at least Saturday.

Eastwood Manor, on the northwest corner of Route 120 and Chapel Hill Road near McHenry, gets its water from Aqua Illinois. The private water system serves 325 homes and fewer than 900 residents in the subdivision.

According to the alert sent to residents, the system is “experiencing low chlorine levels.” The boil order from Aqua advises residents that until further notices they should either boil their water or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and for food preparation.

Those boiling their water should bring it to a boil for five minutes and let it cool before use.

According to an Aqua Illinois spokeswoman, a chlorine pump failed. Water tested at the distribution center tested normal, but water at the plant “was below normal.” Environmental Protection Agency rules requires two consecutive tests to come back with normal levels. With a minimum of 18 to 24 hours between those tests, it will be Saturday before the order can be lifted.

Aqua water customers are encouraged to check out its website to sign up for services alerts, aquawater.com/service-alerts.php.

